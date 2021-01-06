Kopin To Present At The 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) - Get Report, a leading provider of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced today that Mr. Richard Sneider, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, January 15 th at 2:00 PM ET.

A live Webcast of the event will be made available on the investor relations portion of Kopin's website at https://www.kopin.com/investor-events/.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005222/en/