Kopin To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Events

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) - Get Report, a leading provider of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced today that Mr. Richard Sneider, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor events:

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight ConferencePresentation: Tuesday, June 8, at 10:40AM ET (7:40AM PT)

Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services ConferencePresentation: Thursday, June 10, at 12:15PM ET (9:15AM PT)

A live Webcast of the event will be made available on the investor relations portion of Kopin's website at https://www.kopin.com/investor-events/.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

