Kopin To Participate In A Panel Discussion With Insight Media

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of active matrix liquid crystal and organic light emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays and display subassemblies, today announced that Dr. Hong Choi, Chief Technology Officer, will participate in a panel discussion titled "Is a 30K Nits OLED Microdisplay Possible," hosted by Insight Media on Wednesday, October 28 th at 1:00 PM ET.

A live Webcast of the event will be made available on the investor relations portion of Kopin's website at https://www.kopin.com/investor-events/. To register for the live event, please Click Here.

About Insight Media

Insight Media is a technology consultancy focused on advanced display and imaging ecosystems including AR/VR/MR, light field/holographic, 8K and mini/microLED. The company helps clients to understand and promote the technologies in these ecosystems via articles, white papers, conferences, webinars and more. Insight Media also helps to manage the 8K Association.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

