Kopin To Host Fireside Chat Focused On The Metaverse During CES 2022

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays, display modules and subassemblies for consumer, defense, enterprise and medical products, today announced it will be hosting a reception and Fireside Chat during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 6, 2022 focused on the Metaverse entitled "Kopin's Journey from Solos® to Metaverse Glasses™!"

Kopin's reception will take place on Thursday, January 6th (6:00-8:30pm) with appetizers and refreshments. The Fireside Chat (7:00pm) will feature Dr. John C. C. Fan (Kopin & Solos®) and Mr. Chris Chinnock (Insight Media, Inc. & 8K Association) and focus on their perspectives of the Metaverse, in addition to comments from several well-regarded leaders in this space. Watch a livestream of the Fireside Chat on our Facebook page: https://bit.ly/32pbRSG or on YouTube: https://youtu.be/pKk7jvVItLM.

In addition, from January 5, 2022 through January 7, 2022 Kopin will provide demonstrations of its newest products and partner/customer products including:

Super-high resolution Si-based OLED microdisplays and optical modules with the world's first all-plastic Pancake® optics for virtual reality applications - never publicly shown before.

Super-bright (over 35,000 nits), low-power, monochrome Si-based OLED microdisplays for augmented reality and mixed reality products.

Low-power, sunlight-readable Si-based LCD microdisplays and optical modules for augmented and assisted reality applications.

Our partners' latest game changing, wearable headsets in the Metaverse, Enterprise and Medical sectors.

Our partners' custom rugged Defense systems, designed to withstand even the harshest environments.

In partnership with Solos®, smart glasses with Whisper® audio technology and the world's 1st modular design - recipient of two CES 2022 Innovation Awards.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

About Solos

Solos® is dedicated to inventing the world's most advanced smartglasses technology with a human-first approach. Solos®' guiding principle is to satisfy the needs of all people, bringing technological advances to everyday life effortlessly. Solos® has a passion for developing innovative technology to enhance and provide an exceptional customer experience through noise cancellation technology, crystal-clear audio, and diverse style. For more information, visit www.solosglasses.com.

Kopin and Metaverse Glasses are trademarks of Kopin Corporation.

