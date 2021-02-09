Kopin Corporation To Report Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2020 Financial Results On Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 8:30am ET.

On the call, President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. John C.C. Fan and Richard Sneider, the Company's Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Kopin's financial results, strategy, and business outlook.

To participate, please dial 1-800-437-2398 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-323-289-6576 (International). The call will also be available as a live and archived audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of Kopin's website at www.kopin.com

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

