Kopin Corporation's OLED Microdisplay Success Highlighted In Industry Research

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of active matrix liquid crystal and organic light emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays and display subassemblies, today announced that a recent white paper by Insight Media highlighted the Company's significant breakthrough and success with their high-brightness OLED microdisplay technology.

The paper, titled "Is A 30K Nits OLED Microdisplay Possible," highlights the performance of Kopin's newly announced 720p (1280 x 720 resolution) full-color microdisplays made with a duo-stack OLED structure with color filters and ColorMax TM technology. The 720p displays fabricated from multiple wafers exhibited average Current Efficiency of about 12 candela per ampere (cd/A), with the maximum value about 14 cd/A. These values are much higher than the best publicly available values of the alternative approaches. Kopin's best 720p display exhibited 7,000 nits with color fidelity about 100% sRGB.

Kopin's ColorMax TM technology allows for a wide color gamut with a duo-stack white OLED architecture. The patent-pending technology is an advanced structure in the anode of the Silicon backplane that suppresses color mixing among sub-pixels. As stated in the paper, "While the color mixing can be expected with tiny pixels, it is more severe for the duo-stack OLED structure, which has a much thicker OLED structure and a charge generation layer that is very conductive. This spreads the current laterally, inadvertently activating adjacent sub-pixels causing the substantial color fidelity degradation including severe color mixing. This result may have led some to conclude that duo-stack structures will not be viable."

By applying additional enhancements such as microlens arrays and a trio-stack OLED structure, the luminance from OLED microdisplays can be substantially increased. The paper concludes, "The thought of being able to obtain 30,000 nits using a white OLED with color filters was not even imagined just a few months ago by the OLED community. Kopin has demonstrated the first step toward achieving this goal with its high efficiency 720p microdisplay. By implementing some well-known development strategies along with new innovative technology, the goal could be reached in about 3 years."

About Insight Media

Insight Media is a technology consultancy focused on advanced display and imaging ecosystems including AR/VR/MR, light field/holographic, 8K and mini/microLED. The company helps clients to understand and promote the technologies in these ecosystems via articles, white papers, conferences, webinars and more. Insight Media also helps to manage the 8K Association.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

