Kootenay Provides Drilling Update On 5,000 Meter Program Underway At Columba High-Grade Silver Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to report drilling is progressing well at the Columba silver project, located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. The Company has completed 12 core drill holes totaling over 1,800 meters, testing the F Vein as part of the 5,000-meter drill program. Results will be announced when received and compiled, although assay turnaround time is currently much longer than normally experienced due to laboratory delays.

Highlights of previous drilling along the F Vein and hanging-wall system include holes CDH-19-041 ( 650 gpt silver over 7.45 meters within a wider interval of 159 gpt silver over 39.9 meters)and CDH-20-051 ( 865 gpt silver over 2 meters within a wider interval of 317 gpt silver over 6 meters in a hanging-wall vein adjacent to the F Vein.).

The Company also reports that the drill rig is now testing an area east of the J-Z Zone where mapping in 2020 indicated the down faulted extension of northeast trending veins of the J-Z Zone may occur. This area, referred to as the East Block, is approximately 1,000 meters to the east of the F Vein. Previous drill highlights in the J-Z Zone include such intercepts found in hole CDH 20-030 ( 415 gpt silver over 11.15 meters including 721 gpt silver over 4.07 meters) and hole CDH 20-060 ( 132 gpt silver over 64 metersincluding 361 gpt silver over 11 meters including 608 gpt silver over 5.0 meters, and 1,160 gpt silver over 1.0 meters all within 229 gpt silver over 22 meters).

About the Columba Property

Columba is a past producing high-grade silver mine, which operated on a small scale circa 1910 and again briefly circa 1958-60. The Property covers a large high-grade epithermal vein system which the Kootenay has mapped over strike lengths from 200 meters to up to 2 kilometers and sampled with grades returning up to 693 gpt silver on surface and exceeding 2,000 gpt in drilling. The Project area includes a network of underground workings comprised of 4 shafts and 6 levels of drifts reported to measure over 1,000 meters in length.

Sampling and QA/QC at Columba

All technical information for the Columba exploration program is obtained and reported under a formal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Samples are taken from core cut in half with a diamond saw under the direction of qualified geologists and engineers. Samples are then labeled, placed in plastic bags, sealed and with interval and sample numbers recorded. Samples are delivered by the Company to ALS Minerals ("ALS") in Chihuahua. The samples are dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis by ALS in Vancouver, B.C. Systematic assaying of standards, blanks and duplicates is performed for precision and accuracy. Analysis for silver, zinc, lead and copper and related trace elements was done by ICP four acid digestion, with gold analysis by 30-gram fire assay with an AA finish. All drilling reported is HQ core and has been contracted to Globexplore Drilling from Hermosillo, Mexico.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of two of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

