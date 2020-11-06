Koofex Chooses Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week To Launch New High-Tech Leafless Hair Dryer Introducing Visitors To A Whole New Drying Experience

HONG KONG, Nov 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For consumers whose hair is difficult to blow dry, tangles easily, or who find the heat of a hair dryer blows their natural shine away, Koofex presents the CF-6090. Launching at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, running 9 - 13 November, register to learn more about this hair dryer, sure to bring style to your hair and your bathroom.

Sleek and striking new design

The new Koofex Leafless Hair Dryer CF-6090 combines state-of-the-art technology and a striking design, resulting in a uniquely cool hair drying experience. In addition, its built-in negative ion hair care ensures a tangle-free blow-dry, negative ions helping to lock in moisture for soft, luxurious hair that's easier to style for a shiny, silky finish.

The Koofex self-developed three-phase brushless motor, with a high power of MAX 1500W, generates a surprisingly strong airflow of up to approximately 30m/s. The air volume is twice that of an ordinary hair dryer too, thanks to the air pressure multiplication technology, helping the airflow reach the roots and dry hair quickly from the inside out. Meanwhile the O-shaped heating wire design ensures a completely balanced heat, with overly hot scalps and heat-damaged hair issues of the past - and users can choose between hot, warm and natural wind settings and a variety of modelling attachments.

About Guangzhou Haozexin Technology Ltd

Owning company Guangzhou Haozexin Technology prides itself on its expert R&D team making it a market leader in scientific, technological and competitive products, meeting the needs of users while maintaining the most reasonable cost performance possible.

Their array of advanced quality, highly resilient professional hairdressing appliances already at market is produced for beauty salons and at-home use, with Koofex one of its most popular brands. Many years' experience in the creation and production of hairdressing appliances results in a wide range, including straighteners, curlers, hot air combs and hair dryers in sleek on-trend styles and must-buy colours, as well as hair clippers for men.

The factory floor encompasses 12,000sqm with six production lines with a monthly output of 100,000 products. Each will have passed professional certifications such as 3C, CE, FCC, ROHS, ETL, and the high-quality level is guaranteed. With an international client list, their high-quality appliances export to North America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australasia & Oceania and China.

The company adheres to the corporate culture concept of "integrity, hard work, professionalism and efficiency", and prides itself on its R&D team, which constantly pursues the innovation and development of new and ground-breaking products and technologies.

Learn more

Discover more about KOOFEX and other exhibitors ahead of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week on https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Visit/Exhibitor-List-2020.

For product enquiry, please contact:Christina, Sales ManagerPhone: +86-13302386106Email: sales03@chinachenfeng.com ; sales01@gzhaozexin.com

Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

Cosmoprof Asia, the region's l eading B2B international beauty trade show, is committed to empowering exhibitors to achieve their ambitious business goals via online channels including virtual platform and product showroom, website, social media and e-newsletters during these challenging times. More than 640 international suppliers are exhibiting at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, showcasing new products and trends, innovative packaging and ingredients, including brands that are seldom present at trade shows. Don't forget to check the fruitful agenda of Cosmotalks webinars and Cosmo Virtual Stage demonstrations too! Bookmark your favorite session under "AGENDA". REGISTER NOW!

SOURCE Cosmoprof Asia