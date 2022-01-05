Kontrol Technologies To Deliver BioCloud Units To Qatar And Czech Republic

Kontrol Technologies Corp. ( NEO:KNR) ( OTCQB:KNRLF) ( FSE:1K8) (" Kontrol" or the " Company"), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, is shipping BioCloud units to distributors in Qatar and the Czech Republic, as...

Kontrol Technologies Corp.( NEO:KNR) ( OTCQB:KNRLF) ( FSE:1K8) (" Kontrol" or the " Company"), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, is shipping BioCloud units to distributors in Qatar and the Czech Republic, as part of existing distribution agreements, as it continues to expand its BioCloud technology footprint.

"The growing movement to employ air quality monitoring and early detection systems in buildings positions BioCloud well for growing adoption," said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Technologies. "Supported by an expanding global brand awareness and recognition of BioCloud as an innovative safe space solution, we expect to continue deployment of our technology to existing and new customers throughout the coming year."

Health Canada Testing Update

As communicated to the Company, the final phase of testing is anticipated to be completed in January or February 2022, subject to timelines that are not in the Company's control. BioCloud is not a medical device and testing is being conducted at the request of various government agencies.

Additional Testing at the University of Western Ontario

Following additional performance testing at the University of Western Ontario, the Company will publish the results during the week of January 10 th, 2022, with a live laboratory video demonstrating real-time response of the BioCloud analyzer with the dormant SARS-CoV-2 virus. The additional testing was performed in conjunction with new interface features which were designed to be utilized and shared by researchers and applicable customers to validate the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and the level of detection response to better determine the safety of an area, and effectiveness of current site safety protocols.

About Kontrol BioCloud TM

Kontrol BioCloud (" BioCloud") is an operating subsidiary of Canadian public company Kontrol Technologies. The BioCloud technology is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses and pathogens. BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. BioCloud has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality continuously. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and a silent notification system is created. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com.

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where Kontrol expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all; that those technologies will not prove as effective as expected; those customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected; and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

