Kontrol Technologies Partners With RCAP Leasing To Offer A Financing Solution For BioCloud Customers

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp.(NEO: KNR) (OTC: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) (" Kontrol Technologies" or " Kontrol") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology is pleased to announce that it has selected RCAP Leasing (" RCAP"), a leading Canadian financing company, to offer lease finance options to customers of BioCloud.

"Providing our customers with access to a finance solution that is simple, easy to administer and transparent are all important features for those who would like to purchase BioCloud units but prefer to amortize that purchase monthly," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "The RCAP model allows us to focus on manufacturing and distribution while providing our customers with greater financing flexibility."

Leasing Terms RCAP Leasing will be responsible for lease structuring and approval - typical lease terms will range from 2 to 5 years, monthly payment, and a nominal buyout. Financing through RCAP Leasing will be available across Kontrol's distribution network in Canada.

"We at RCAP Leasing are excited about the opportunity to support Kontrol BioCloud with a point-of-sale financing solution." says Kevin Archibald, Director of Sales at RCAP. "Our lease offering will allow Kontrol BioCloud's customers to lease with a low, fixed monthly payment over a set term. The offering will also allow customers to preserve valuable working capital and enjoy ease of acquisition."

About Kontrol BioCloud TM

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

About RCAP® Leasing RCAP Leasing operates one of Canada's longest-serving and most-respected equipment financing businesses. Our professionals have been meeting the equipment financing needs of our Vendor and Broker partners since 1967 and have a proud tradition of empowering the growth and productivity of Canadian businesses. At RCAP Leasing, we make equipment finance easy to help grow your sales.

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Technologies provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

