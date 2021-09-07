Kontrol Technologies Expands BioCloud Global Footprint

Adds customers in Australia, France, Belgium, Turkey, and Germany. Releases Software Update.

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp.(NEO: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) (" Kontrol" or the " Company"), a leader in smart building technology, is expanding its BioCloud technology to new customers in Australia, France, Belgium, Turkey and Germany.

"Real-time air quality monitoring and the need to create safer spaces has never been more important in order to get back to normal across the global economy," said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "Innovation is at the heart of our business, and we are pleased to expand the use of our unique air quality technology by entering additional markets with new customers. We continue to enhance BioCloud through ongoing software updates and expanded applications. We are pleased with our updated independent lab testing and we will continue to focus on growing our IP moat by expanding our patent portfolio to create long-term value for our stakeholders. "

Software Update

Kontrol BioCloud has released its new software update focused on an improved graphical user interface, enhancements to data logging, data exporting and more. Software releases are planned for up to three times per year with continuous enhancements and new features based on customer feedback.

Independent Lab Testing

As previously announced, Kontrol is providing an update on its independent lab testing and performance results, of which the Company is pleased with the status. A summarized copy can be found at www.kontrolbiocloud.com/research. The full report is provided to various Government entities and potential significant customers under Non-Disclosure Agreement.

Technology Extension

The Company has submitted an application for Government funding for Research and Development relating to an extension of the BioCloud technology for real-time sampling and early viral detection in critical water infrastructure. The Company has initiated a prototype application based on the existing architecture of the Kontrol BioCloud technology.

"There are numerous applications for the BioCloud technology we are reviewing as part of ongoing research and development, including water infrastructure and agricultural," said Gary Saunders, President of Kontrol BioCloud. "We are reviewing each of these carefully and will seek Government funding as may be available to support applicable Research and Development."

About Kontrol BioCloud TM

Kontrol BioCloud is an operating subsidiary of Canadian public company Kontrol Technologies. The BioCloud technology is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses and pathogens. BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. BioCloud has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality continuously. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and a silent notification system is created. BioCloud can be applied to any space where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where Kontrol expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all; that those technologies will not prove as effective as expected; those customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected; and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

