Kontrol BioCloud Enters Into Distribution Agreement With Airmaster Corporation And Daikin To Provide Air Quality Monitoring And Viral Detection Technology

Kontrol Technologies Corp.( NEO:KNR) ( OTCQB:KNRLF) ( FSE:1K8) (" Kontrol" or the " Company") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Airmaster Corporation and its New Zealand subsidiary, Optimum Air (" Airmaster"), and Daikin Australia Pty Ltd. (" Daikin") to offer real-time monitoring and detection of airborne pathogens to create safer spaces.

Kontrol BioCloud technology samples the air continuously through a proprietary and patented process. When the device detects a virus, it sends a communication in the Cloud or over local intranet, notifying workplace leaders in real time. With this actionable information, employers can take the measures needed to mitigate virus outbreaks in the office.

"Kontrol is excited to enter into a distribution partnership with Airmaster and Daikin," said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "We look forward to delivering air quality and real-time space monitoring technology to the work environment through this partnership. The addition of a global leader in the HVAC and HVAR industry is another major advancement for the BioCloud technology."

"As we embark on a new era and approach to facilities management and indoor environment quality, it is vital we extend our services and solutions in order to combat COVID-19, while helping businesses adapt safely and with confidence in this new normal," said Noel Courtney, CEO of Airmaster. "Kontrol is a forward-thinking organisation and their research and development of BioCloud allows us offer a full-service solution that provides safer spaces and peace of mind for our customers."

Under the terms of the agreement, Airmaster and Daikin will be provided with a three-year term and a one year exclusive in the HVAC sector in Australia and New Zealand. Kontrol received an initial purchase of BioCloud units as part of the agreement.

Further to the distribution agreement, Kontrol and Daikin will seek to explore manufacturing opportunities for the BioCloud technology outside of North America.

About Airmaster

Airmaster, a member of the Daikin Group, is an award-winning building services company, providing HVAC&R management, smart building solutions and fire services across thousands of buildings in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia.

Founded in Melbourne, Australia in 1988 and with 14 branches across Australia and New Zealand, Airmaster's holistic approach to building management makes for a comprehensive range of service offerings. As a leader in the building services industry, Airmaster prides itself on delivering sustainable, cost effective and energy efficient products, services, and solutions. As the built environment landscape changes, Airmaster has adapted, ensuring every service and solution offered aligns with best practice in building services management.

About Daikin Australia

Founded in 1969, Daikin Australia have been providing air-conditioned comfort for homes, commercial developments, and community projects across Australia for over 50 years. As air conditioning specialists, the entire focus of the business is to bring climate-controlled comfort to places where people live, work, meet and relax.

A world leader in air conditioning with operations across the globe, Daikin have invested more than 80 years and billions of dollars in research and development into the fields of mechanics, electronics, and chemistry to produce air conditioning products that are energy efficient, quiet, simple to use and reliable. From homes to high rises, from hospitals to hotels, Daikin has an air conditioning solution that provides superior comfort and energy efficiency.

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Kontrol BioCloud

Kontrol BioCloud (" BioCloud") is an operating subsidiary of Canadian public company Kontrol Technologies. The BioCloud technology is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses and pathogens. BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. BioCloud has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality continuously. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and a silent notification system is created. BioCloud can be applied to any space where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others.

Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

