Kontoor Brands To Host Virtual Investor Day On May 24, 2021

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) - Get Report, a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world's most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler ® and Lee ® , today announced that it will host an investor meeting on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. ET. At the virtual event, Kontoor Brands President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Baxter, Chief Financial Officer Rustin Welton and other members of Kontoor's leadership team will provide an overview of the company's strategy and key initiatives designed to drive sustainable, long-term growth for the company's stakeholders.

The meeting, with accompanying slides, will be broadcast and accessible at kontoorbrands.com/investors. A Q&A session will follow the presentations. The duration of the event is approximately two and a half hours. For those unable to view the live broadcast, an archived version will be available shortly after the live webcast at the same location.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) - Get Report is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world's most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

