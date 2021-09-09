Kontakt.io Appoints Healthcare-veteran Yuval Bar-Gil To Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontakt.io, the industry leader in Bluetooth™ Low Energy (BLE) based indoor location Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Yuval Bar-Gil, former CEO of location services startup Aeroscout (acquired by Stanley Healthcare), has joined Kontakt.io's Board of Directors.

"As an independent board member, Yuval brings massive experience in driving fast-growth stage companies through expansion and market domination," said Philipp von Gilsa, Kontakt.io CEO. "More than a decade after Aeroscout took over the smart hospital market with their WiFi solution, we find ourselves following a similar path, as Kontakt.io expands IoT in healthcare at warp speed. I am confident that Yuval's mentorship for the company and the perspective he brings to the board of directors will prove invaluable."

A serial entrepreneur, business leader and advisor, Yuval Bar-Gil brings vast industry knowledge, building on his years of experience starting at Bain & Company through his leadership positions with Stanley Black & Decker and more recently his board positions with Aidoc, WhiteSource, CyberMDX, Scan Modul, Nexite, and Cappitech. Mr. Bar-Gil holds bachelor's degrees with honors in Accounting and Law from Tel Aviv University. He also has an M.B.A. from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

"Kontakt.io is the industry leader in the healthcare RTLS space," commented Bar-Gil. "They are fixing the problems that have been blocking the adoption of RTLS solutions in healthcare for decades. Their BLE-based solutions are accessible to organizations of every size, enabling clinical outcomes that were only previously possible with a large investment. I'm excited to be part of this company's journey."

