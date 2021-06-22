Konnect Agency Promotes Tara Lopez To Vice President Of Operations

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, a prominent full-service public relations and communications agency expanding across the U.S., is pleased to announce the promotion of Tara Lopez to Vice President of Operations. Lopez, who has been with Konnect for the past seven years, has been an integral part of its growth from 10 employees to almost 60 staffers across the country.

During Lopez's tenure at Konnect Agency, she has been instrumental and fundamentally valuable in accelerating its systematic and organizational success. In her new position as Vice President of Operations, Lopez will continue to oversee logistics and company procedures across all existing and future agency locations, as well as increasing her role in the agency's business development practices. Lopez's unique skill set, history, and knowledge of the company's innovations and digital advancements will continue to effectively bridge the gap and cultivate a more cohesive operational structure.

"Konnect is the dynamic, thriving, and growing agency it is today due in very large part to the leadership and operational acumen that Tara brings to the agency every day," said Amanda Bialek, President of Konnect Agency. "Tara's decades of experience combined with her dedication to the values of collaboration and excellence that Konnect embodies, are just a few of the reasons Konnect is so lucky to have her as part of our Executive team."

Prior to this appointment, Lopez served as the Assistant Vice President of Operations at Konnect Agency, where she spearheaded and managed all Human Resources operations and maintained IT infrastructure. She has also stood at the helm of Konnect Agency's unique employee benefits strategy, which has received national attention for its out-of-the-box perks and retirement options. When Lopez joined Konnect Agency, she brought eight years of experience mastering human resources and accounting processes at a large aerospace manufacturing firm. Among her many accomplishments, in 2015, Lopez was the recipient of the ABA Silver Stevie Human Resources Executive of the Year Award.

"I am thrilled and honored to transition into this new leadership role at Konnect Agency. In my expanded role, I look forward to executing exciting new growth strategies and contributing to the company's continued success," said Tara Lopez.

