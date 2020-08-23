Konami Gaming's All Aboard™ Achieves Performance Upwards Of 4x Section Average

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Konami Gaming, Inc. announced that its All Aboard video slot series has demonstrated exceptional player popularity at initial launch locations. The premium linked progressive series has indexed as high as 4x section average. Additionally, All Aboard has shown a strong increase in performance over time. The majority of casino launch locations have seen the game's starting performance double within six weeks of installation. All Aboard has achieved $10,000+ average coin in per day and $1,000+ average win per day, according to data compiled from all sites.

"All Aboard has captured the excitement of players. With performance results over 4x, this original series has achieved incredible momentum out-of-the-gate, and it's only increasing," said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. "From proven math to premium merchandising, All Aboard brings all the right ingredients together, as one incredibly rewarding game experience for players."

All Aboard is the debut game series for Konami's new DIMENSION 49J™ cabinet, which features a 49-inch, J-curve display in 4K Ultra High-Definition (UHD). The game's most memorable bonus is a symbol-driven credit collection event called the All Aboard Feature, which gives players the chance to claim increasing credit prize symbols, up to nine times in the same bonus. All Aboard is a multi-level linked progressive with comprehensive multi-denom options and two available base game themes— Dynamite Dash™ and Piggy Pennies™.

"Konami looks forward to sharing this extraordinary game with more players and properties, as All Aboard further expands through North America, abroad, and online," said Jingoli. "We'll see All Aboard's characters, sights, scenes, and sounds spark continuing excitement for diverse casino audiences as time goes on."

All Aboard is currently in a limited release. Those interested in learning more on upcoming availability are encouraged to contact their Konami representative for the latest information.

For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc., please visit www.konamigaming.com .

About Konami Gaming, Inc.Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com .

Media Contact: Tashina WorthamMarketing Communications Manager702.419.6025 wortham0609@konamigaming.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/konami-gamings-all-aboard-achieves-performance-upwards-of-4x-section-average-301116644.html

SOURCE Konami Gaming, Inc.