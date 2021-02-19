Koia Rolls Out Nationally At 7-Eleven, Bringing Better-For-You Beverages To Customers Across The U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koia, known for its low-sugar, 100% plant-based, naturally craveable, healthy, and delicious beverages, announces national distribution in 7-Eleven Inc.® stores across the U.S.

7-Eleven's partnership with Koia follows the success of the "Sips & Snacks That Love You Back" program, Sips and Snacks 2.0, an in-store test that ushered in a short list of the healthiest, tastiest, feel-good food brands to stock 200 7-Eleven stores in both the Los Angeles and San Diego areas to help customers stay well during COVID-19. Koia performed as a best-seller from the test, demonstrating that the masses are ready to embrace newer brands that win in health and taste and deliver it quickly at an affordable price.

"Over 60 percent of our consumers come to 7-Eleven for beverages, making it critical for our portfolio to match their needs of living healthy lives," said Daniela Field, Sr. Category Manager of 7-Eleven, Inc. "Koia is how we stay competitive and evolve as a broader better-for-you destination, and we wholeheartedly believe it can stand alongside any of the big brands we carry."

"We've seen our customer base grow and evolve as more people struggle to find affordable, plant-based foods that taste great," said Chris Hunter, Co-founder, and CEO of Koia. "7-Eleven has a unique ability to evolve its shelves quickly and deliver low sugar products that people care about today. We're excited to expand with them as they work to make healthy choices more accessible to everyone."

7-Eleven will carry Koia's Protein line including popular flavors Vanilla, Cacao, and Chocolate Banana, each containing 18 grams of protein with only 4-6 grams of sugar priced at $3.99 per bottle. For more information, visit drinkkoia.com, 7-eleven.com and Koia's Instagram and Facebook.

About KoiaKoia = truly delicious, healthy, convenient, low-sugar/low net carbs, plant-based beverages that come ready-to-drink with no mixing or stirring required. Koia uses only high-quality ingredients to deliver a balance of complete plant protein, fiber, and healthy fats for sustained satiation and energy at any time of the day. All Koia flavors are 100-percent plant-based, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and Non-GMO Project verified. Koia now offers four lines of beverages to cater to nearly everybody's nutritional needs: Koia Protein, Koia Keto shakes, Elevated Coffees, and Koia Smoothie.

