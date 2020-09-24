KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates Releases New Incredible Sugar-Free Chocolate

KOHLER, Wis., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates launches Incredible Sugar-Free Chocolate- its first product made with sugar-free handcrafted milk chocolate. The new flavor, available now in two-piece, four-piece and nine-piece offerings, is a health-conscious addition to the brand's revered collection of gourmet creations.

KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolate skillfully wraps flavor, quality and health-consciousness together in each new creation. Every piece features a velvety ganache blend of KOHLER Original Recipe sugar-free milk chocolate and craft sugar-free vanilla syrup, enrobed in a shell of 41% cacao sugar-free milk chocolate. This distinctive fusion creates an incredible chocolate taste using premium sugar-free ingredients, with each piece artfully and individually handcrafted by talented chocolatiers.

" Incredible Sugar-Free Chocolate is an important new product for us as we work diligently in creating a more healthy option for our consumers without compromising taste," says Todd Mullane, Director of Sales. "The flavor is reminiscent of decadent hot chocolate, without all the "bad stuff."

Incredible Sugar-Free Chocolate is available now at the Craverie Chocolatier Café at The Shops at Woodlake in Kohler, Woodlake Market in Kohler, and online at KohlerChocolates.com . KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates are skillfully created in the quaint Village of Kohler at Destination Kohler.

History of KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates: The KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates story begins with turtles, and not just an ordinary turtle - a complex blend of chocolate; smoky, burnt caramel and finished with salted pecans hand-picked for their size and perfection. The turtle that went through rigorous testing, many recipe tweaks and extensive sampling was perfected by the renowned chefs at Destination Kohler and blessed by Kohler Co. Executive Chairman, Herbert V. Kohler, Jr., to launch KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates in 2007. Today, the original Terrapins have become the foundation for a thriving chocolates business that refuses to clutter the marketplace, and seeks to explore limitless opportunity in taste with natural raw ingredients. The Terrapins have since been expanded into four delicious varieties and the company has continued to diversify its line of chocolates. In 2016, Kohler Co. entered a new market with the launch of the KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates Brandy ; the spirit is naturally infused with Kohler's dark chocolate, providing an unmatched spirits taste and experience.

KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates signature lines are available year-round at the Craverie Chocolatier Café and online at KohlerChocolates.com . The Craverie Chocolatier Café is one of 15 dining establishments throughout Destination Kohler, located in Kohler, Wisconsin. The resort boasts four Championship golf courses at Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run and a Forbes Five-Star Kohler Waters Spa . Stay up to date on resort happenings on Facebook, facebook.com/americanclub and on Twitter, www.twitter.com/theamericanclub . For more information, please call 800-344-2838 or visit DestinationKohler.com .

About Kohler Hospitality & Real Estate GroupThe Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate profile includes The American Club, which is the only Forbes 5-Star resort hotel in the Midwest and the 3-Star Inn on Woodlake. It has world-renowned golf venues of Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. A sister property, The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa resides in St. Andrews, Scotland, the birthplace of golf, and is recognized as one of the more luxurious resorts in the world. In 2017, Kohler Co. opened LODGE KOHLER, a 4-Star, in the heart of Titletown, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Destination Kohler Herb Kohler created Kohler Co.'s Hospitality & Real Estate Group with the reclamation of The American Club from an immigrant dormitory and then built championship golf courses, The Straits and The Irish at Whistling Straits and The River and Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run, all designed by Pete Dye and all in the top 100 of public courses. Straits will host the Ryder Cup in September 2021. Kohler Waters Spa is the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Wisconsin. The resort features 500 acres of river and forest, and 15 dining establishments from the Four-Star Immigrant Restaurant to traditional pub fare of The Horse & Plow as well as River Wildlife. Herb Kohler believes the log cabin of River Wildlife has the best country gourmet dining in the United States. The resort is located in the surrounds of the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, one hour south of Green Bay, one hour north of Milwaukee and two and a half hours north of Chicago on I-43.

COVID-19 UpdateDestination Kohler is committed to the health and safety of guests and associates. With safety as the top priority, we have enhanced our high standards of housekeeping and cleanliness throughout our businesses.

Associate training and standard processes for health, hygiene and cleanliness

Heightened deep cleaning procedures and increased cleaning frequency with disinfectants approved by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of all guest rooms, public areas and common contact points

Food safety and hygiene protocols for all restaurants, in room dining and conference spaces

Hand sanitizer stations located throughout the resort for guests and associates

Protective masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by associates

Resort-wide social distancing guidelines

Mandatory temperature checks for guests upon arrival at our hotels

Door seals to certify that no one has entered a guest room after deep cleaning and sanitizing has taken place

We monitor recommendations and guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure we remain absolutely current.

