KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates Introduces New Sugar Free Chocolate

KOHLER, Wis., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates introduces its latest delectable creation, Sugar Free Chocolate - artistic healthful pieces that are handcrafted with enhanced cacao content and premier ingredients. The new and improved sugar-free variety is available now in two-piece, four-piece and nine-piece and complements the gourmet line of KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates with a health-conscious offering.

Sugar Free Chocolate is a testament to the artisanal chocolate brand's dedication to flavor, quality and attention to detail. Every piece is artfully and individually crafted by melding a velvety ganache blend of KOHLER Original Recipe sugar-free chocolate and craft sugar-free vanilla syrup, enveloped in a shell of 65% cacao imported sugar-free chocolate. The team at KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates skillfully and artfully garnish each piece by hand with a cacao sugar-free chocolate drizzle, making each creation unique.

Coming off a challenging year when many consumers turned to comfort foods to cope with the pandemic, chocolate sales soared globally. "As more everyday occasions call for celebrations with chocolate and we snack more at home, we wanted to offer a more guilt-free and delicious option," shares Crystal Thomas, KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates chocolatier and production manager at Destination Kohler. "We dedicated over a year to source the best chocolate from France with the highest content of cacao for optimal health benefits and flavor. Add a few premium ingredients and you get Sugar Free Chocolate."

Sugar Free Chocolate is available now at Kohler Chocolates at The Shops at Woodlake in Kohler, Woodlake Market in Kohler, and online at KohlerChocolates.com . KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates are skillfully created in the quaint Village of Kohler at the award-winning Destination Kohler.

History of KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates: The KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates story begins with turtles, and not just an ordinary turtle - a complex blend of chocolate; smoky, burnt caramel and finished with salted pecans hand-picked for their size and perfection. The turtle that went through rigorous testing, many recipe tweaks and extensive sampling was perfected by the renowned chefs at Destination Kohler and blessed by Kohler Co.

Executive Chairman, Herbert V. Kohler, Jr., to launch KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates in 2007.

Today, the original Terrapins have become the foundation for a thriving chocolates business that refuses to clutter the marketplace, and seeks to explore limitless opportunity in taste with natural raw ingredients. The Terrapins have since been expanded into four delicious varieties and the company has continued to diversify its line of chocolates.In 2016, Kohler Co. entered a new market with the launch of the KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates Brandy ; the spirit is naturally infused with Kohler's dark chocolate, providing an unmatched spirits taste and experience.

