Kohl's Offers Customers Great Gifts At An Incredible Value And A Safe, Convenient Shopping Experience This Holiday

Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report announced today its plans to make it easier than ever for customers to find great holiday gifts for everyone in their life at an exceptional value with a safe and convenient shopping experience both online at Kohls.com and in store so customers can shop with confidence this holiday season. After kicking off holiday deals last week with WOW Deals, Kohl's will continue to offer amazing deals and savings through December, including a new Black Friday Week shopping experience that is guaranteed to help everyone check off their holiday lists with ease.

"With customers starting their shopping earlier than ever this year, the holidays are already underway at Kohl's and we're excited to offer a holiday assortment that speaks to how our customers are living today," said Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer. "On top of our strong portfolio of national and proprietary brands, we are leaning into the product categories that are resonating most with our customers including all things cozy and comfort, home, active, and toys, and adding new brands that will excite and inspire our customers."

Customers are already looking to Kohl's for their holiday shopping needs, and in September, Kohl's saw an increase in Kohls.com searches for slippers, cozy, stocking stuffers, and matching family pajamas, among others.

Kohl's has the Gifts on Everyone's List

Kohl's is the one stop shop for all things gift giving this holiday. Customers will discover a wide selection of trusted national brands they know and love — including Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Levi's, Carter's, and more — as well as a strong portfolio of proprietary brands that showcase the great value and quality that customers expect from Kohl's — including Sonoma Goods for Life, Apt. 9, LC Lauren Conrad, and more.

Cozy and Comfort - Kohl's has everything the family needs to be cozy and comfortable, from blankets and throws from Koolaburra by UGG to cozy slippers and boots, and a wide assortment fleece and athleisure apparel to pajamas and a great selection of matching Jammies for the Family.

- Kohl's has everything the family needs to be cozy and comfortable, from blankets and throws from Koolaburra by UGG to cozy slippers and boots, and a wide assortment fleece and athleisure apparel to pajamas and a great selection of matching Jammies for the Family. Home - Creating a home oasis has never been easier with a deep selection of cookware, bakeware and kitchen electrics from customer-favorite brands including KitchenAid, Ninja, Keurig, and Food Network, as well as a wide array of electronics from smart home technologies to headphones and audio speakers. Kohl's also has a spectacular assortment of decor to keep the house looking festive all season along.

- Creating a home oasis has never been easier with a deep selection of cookware, bakeware and kitchen electrics from customer-favorite brands including KitchenAid, Ninja, Keurig, and Food Network, as well as a wide array of electronics from smart home technologies to headphones and audio speakers. Kohl's also has a spectacular assortment of decor to keep the house looking festive all season along. Active - Customers will be delighted to find an incredible active and outerwear assortment for the entire family from beloved brands including Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Champion, and Columbia, as well as must-have, fitness trackers from FitBit and Garmin.

- Customers will be delighted to find an incredible active and outerwear assortment for the entire family from beloved brands including Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Champion, and Columbia, as well as must-have, fitness trackers from FitBit and Garmin. Toys - Kohl's has the hottest toys and the greatest gifts that inspire imaginative play, including a deep assortment of LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise, The Mandalorian, Blue's Clues, as well as gaming systems from PlayStation and Nintendo, and so much more.

New at Kohl's This Holiday:Kohl's continues to evolve and elevate its brand portfolio and is giving customers even more products to get excited about this holiday.

Lands' End - From classic casualwear to high-quality outerwear and cold weather gear, Kohl's Lands' End assortment is available in select stores with an expanded assortment online at Kohls.com.

- From classic casualwear to high-quality outerwear and cold weather gear, Kohl's Lands' End assortment is available in select stores with an expanded assortment online at Kohls.com. Lauren Conrad Beauty - Launched earlier this month in select stores and on Kohls.com, Lauren Conrad Beauty, a new skincare and cosmetics line, features clean, simple products that are vegan, cruelty-free and ethically sourced.

- Launched earlier this month in select stores and on Kohls.com, Lauren Conrad Beauty, a new skincare and cosmetics line, features clean, simple products that are vegan, cruelty-free and ethically sourced. TOMS - an assortment of TOMS shoes for the whole family, with men's and kids' styles available on Kohls.com and women's styles available in select stores and online.

- an assortment of TOMS shoes for the whole family, with men's and kids' styles available on Kohls.com and women's styles available in select stores and online. Curated by Kohl's- As a continuous source of inspiration for customers, Curated by Kohl's will feature exciting and interesting brands like PaperSource and is expanding to 300 stores and will continue to be available on Kohls.com.

Get More Value at Kohl's This Holiday

Kohl's Rewards - Earn 5% Kohl's Cash Every Day:Customers can earn 5% Kohl's Cash on every purchase, every day, any way they pay, when they join the newly launched Kohl's Rewards program.

Kohl's Cash - A Value Only Found At Kohl's: Kohl's is giving customers a little more for their wallet this holiday with Kohl's Cash — a value found only at Kohl's - and opportunities to earn throughout the season.

Kohl's Card - Delivering the Deepest Value:Kohl's Card is perfect for customers looking to maximize their savings with exclusive discounts that can be combined with Kohl's great sale prices and special offers. Even better — customers can save 35% on their first purchase throughout the holiday shopping season when they open an account at any Kohl's store nationwide. Subject to credit approval. Terms apply.

Shopping Kohl's is Easy and Convenient

Store Pick Up Options to Get Gifts Fast and Free:Customers looking to get their Kohls.com orders fast and free can use contactless Drive Up or In-Store Pick Up services this holiday. With tens of thousands of items available for store pick up and orders ready within two hours or less, picking up Kohls.com orders at your local Kohl's has never been easier.

Contactless Drive Up: Kohl's offers contactless drive up at most stores for an easier shopping experience, allowing customers to have their Kohls.com Buy Online, Pick Up in Store or Ship to Store orders placed directly in their trunk or backseat when they're ready.

Kohl's offers contactless drive up at most stores for an easier shopping experience, allowing customers to have their Kohls.com Buy Online, Pick Up in Store or Ship to Store orders placed directly in their trunk or backseat when they're ready. In-Store Pick Up: Customers can also choose to Buy Online, Pick Up in Store or Ship to Store and select to enter the store for pick up.

Amazon Returns at Kohl's:Customers can visit their local Kohl's store to return eligible Amazon items, without a box or label, for a free return. Kohl's will package and send returned items to Amazon returns centers on behalf of customers. It's free, convenient and available to everyone.

A Safe In Store Shopping Experience: For customers who are shopping in Kohl's more than 1,160 stores nationwide, Kohl's has a number of health and safety measures in place to create a safe shopping and working environment for everyone. A few of the precautionary measures are as follows:

Customers and associates are required to wear face coverings

Social distancing markers and signage throughout the store

Protective barriers at all registers and checkout lanes cleaned after every use

Touchless payment is available with Kohl's Pay on the Kohl's App

A full list of the health and safety measures Kohl's is taking in stores this holiday can be found here.

Online Shopping Made Easy:With more customers shopping online this year, Kohl's has made it quick and easy to find the perfect gifts for everyone on the list with access to deeper product assortments and a seamless shopping experience across Kohls.com and the Kohl's App.

Redesigned Kohls.com: Earlier this year, the retailer completely redesigned Kohls.com to create an easier, more engaging shopping experience inclusive of fresh, personalized lifestyle imagery, easier access to savings offers, and improved findability.

Earlier this year, the retailer completely redesigned Kohls.com to create an easier, more engaging shopping experience inclusive of fresh, personalized lifestyle imagery, easier access to savings offers, and improved findability. Kohl's App:Additionally, shopping on the Kohl's App offers additional conveniences and features, such as the option to scan and store Kohl's gift cards, Kohl's Cash and savings offers, and easily manage Kohl's Rewards in the mobile wallet for easy access.

About Kohl's

Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on the Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $750 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl's impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

