Koen Popleu And Monika Kumar Join Lazard Asset Management

Lazard Asset Management (LAM) today announced an expansion of its sustainable investment capabilities with the appointment of Koen Popleu and Monika Kumar as portfolio managers, effective immediately.

Mr. Popleu and Ms. Kumar, who have a combined investment experience of over 30 years, will be based in Belgium and will build out a team focused on investing in themes that support a more sustainable economy. They will work alongside LAM's Co-Heads of Sustainable Investing and ESG as well as research analysts across the firm's global investment platforms to enhance LAM's growing range of sustainable investing solutions. Their first strategy is expected to be made available in 2022 and will prioritize the implications and opportunities arising from climate change.

"Koen and Monika have extensive specialized experience in identifying investment opportunities that will help to create sustainable and long-term value for clients," said Ron Temple, Co-Head Multi-Asset and Head of US Equities, LAM. "We are excited to add Koen and Monika to our growing sustainable investment team."

"The transition to a more sustainable global economy is creating opportunities and risks for investors. These hires support our goal to integrate these considerations into every strategy at LAM while offering sustainability focused investment solutions," said Nikita Singhal, Co-Head of Sustainable Investment and ESG, LAM.

Both Mr. Popleu and Ms. Kumar join LAM from Candriam, where they jointly managed the Candriam Climate Action Strategy and Candriam Circular Economy strategies. Previously at Candriam, Mr. Popleu held a number of roles including Head of SRI European Equity Team and Senior Capital Goods Analyst, while Ms. Kumar served as a Global Thematic Equity Analyst and a European Equity Research Analyst.

LAM has recruited more than a dozen investment professionals in 2021 to support its sustainable investment offering. Among others, LAM recently hired Elly Irving as Director of Stewardship and Robert Wall as Head of Sustainable Private Infrastructure. The expansion supports LAM's sustainable investment growth strategy and further embeds sustainable investment expertise across key areas of the business, including research into climate science and the energy transition, stewardship, ESG data and analytics, and client service.

About Lazard Asset Management (LAM) LLC

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) - Get Lazard Ltd Class A Report, LAM offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of September 30, 2021, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $272.6 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please visit www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.

