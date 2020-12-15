Kodiak Robotics Named As CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Robotics today announced that it has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Company's self-driving long-haul trucks. The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021 , the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14, 2021.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges , including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Kodiak is building and operating self-driving trucks designed to operate on highway routes, making the trucking industry safer, more efficient, and greener. Kodiak was founded in 2018 by self-driving industry veteran Don Burnette and venture capitalist Paz Eshel. Kodiak delivered its first load in 2019, with a Safety Driver behind the wheel of the truck. The Company delivers freight daily between Dallas and Houston, operating autonomously on the middle-mile highway portion of the route. Kodiak plans on deploying fully driverless in the coming years.

"Kodiak is thrilled to receive the self-driving trucking industry's first-ever CES® Innovation Award," said Don Burnette, Kodiak's co-founder and CEO. "Over the past year, the self-driving industry has begun to recognize what we have long known: that trucks will be the first autonomous vehicles on the road at scale. From our sensor fusion system that maximizes the value of every sensing modality, to our unique lightweight mapping solution that allows the Kodiak Driver to navigate ever-changing highway construction zones, Kodiak is developing the world's most advanced technology stack purpose-built for long-haul trucks."

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation . Additional honorees will be revealed during CES 2021 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Kodiak was founded in April 2018 to develop autonomous technology that carries freight forward—so people, partners, and the planet thrive. Navigating highway environments presents vastly different challenges than urban streets. Kodiak's experienced team has developed the industry's most advanced technology stack purpose-built specifically for long-haul trucks. Kodiak's world-class team of industry pioneers is bringing the benefits of autonomy to the $800B a year trucking industry quickly, safely, and efficiently.

