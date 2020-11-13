Kodella Implements NetSuite For Peak Design To Grow Customer Base

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Design, a San Francisco-based design company that creates carrying cases for the on-the-go photographer, has chosen Oracle NetSuite to help it provide superior service to its growing customer base. With NetSuite, Peak Design will free up valuable time and resources by automating core business processes such as financials, inventory management, and warehouse and fulfillment. Peak Design selected Kodella, an experienced NetSuite development firm, to implement NetSuite.

Founded in 2010, Peak Design rose to fame on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter and experienced rapid growth, expanding to have 59 full-time employees, 100+ products, and a partner factory to run. With disjointed systems like QuickBooks and Stitch Labs in place, the Peak Design team faced inaccurate data, time-consuming manual processes, and no way to efficiently manage their inventory. To address these challenges, improve efficiencies, and gain an end-to-end view of its operations, Peak Design selected NetSuite.

"We needed a single platform to manage and scale our business as we saw a rapid increase in demand," said Mark Wang, CTO, Peak Design. "Kodella advised that we implement NetSuite, which simultaneously eliminated our jumbled systems and optimized business processes. The team at Kodella was highly knowledgeable and very communicative during the entire implementation project. Without their guidance and support, we would not have been able to hit our timeline and ultimately meet our goals."

With NetSuite, Peak Design has been able to stay in full control of its business and improve its order and inventory management. In addition, the enhanced customer insights provided by NetSuite will foster improved performance across Peak Design's entire business, allowing for more accurate shipping schedules, more timely delivery, and ultimately, happy and loyal customers.

"While the world of retail may be facing extreme challenges, Peak Design is amply prepared with NetSuite to help manage day-to-day operations while also optimizing overall processes," said Eric Bibi, Group CEO, Kodella. "We are dedicated to helping our customers and providing the expertise they need to be successful. With that in mind, I am proud that Kodella was named 2020 Vertical Partner of the Year - Retail by Oracle NetSuite. We look forward to providing seamless implementations of NetSuite and superior customer service for years to come."

