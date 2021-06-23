Koch Industries' OnPoint Digital Solutions And AWS Collaborate To Co-Develop Industrial Engineering Platform

WICHITA, Kan., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Digital Solutions, a subsidiary of Koch Engineered Solutions LLC (KES), announced today a collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company and Koch's preferred cloud provider, to co-develop an intelligent process optimization platform (IPOP). The platform - designed to enable OnPoint's solutions - will utilize cloud and edge digital infrastructure to provide advanced machine learning and industrial computing capabilities for OnPoint's connected ecosystem, enabling industrial operators and their preferred partners to integrate and act upon the best available knowledge anywhere, anytime, at scale.

Manufacturers worldwide are modifying operations to address the Industry 4.0 revolution and the associated infrastructure necessary to integrate smart technologies. This unique collaboration between OnPoint and AWS will leverage and complement AWS's generally available infrastructure services, IoT, advanced analytics and machine learning. Together, the co-developed technology will help connect industrial companies with the solutions they need to optimize their operations in a variety of industrial verticals from oil and gas to food and beverage, electronics, smart grid, paper manufacturing, steel production and more.

"The Fourth Industrial Revolution is upon us, and in the same way that we are teaming up with AWS to co-develop this software platform, we believe the platform will enrich our partnerships with KES customers through the digital application of our world-class capabilities," said Dave Dotson, President of KES. "This collaboration with AWS seeks to transform the way KES partners with industrial operations, removing barriers and leveraging technology that connects operators directly with subject matter expertise to get more value from their data and make better, more efficient decisions in real-time. We're working with a sense of greater purpose toward improved connected solutions across industries that will create value for our customers and society."

As a part of Koch Industries, OnPoint has access to decades of process industry experience in engineering, manufacturing, and operations through companies such as Flint Hills Resources, Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, Georgia-Pacific, Molex, Guardian, and INVISTA. OnPoint is now delivering connected solutions using the strong expertise that resides in Koch Engineered Solutions brands such as John Zink Hamworthy Combustion, Koch-Glitsch, Koch Heat Transfer, Sentient Energy, and Koch Separation Solutions. Available today, Ember™, "your digital combustion assistant," is the first solution in the OnPoint IPOP platform, enabling operators to leverage KES's domain expertise to advance their industrial processes in the refining and petrochemical markets. Ember delivers real-time insights that enable facilities to optimize their combustion processes leading to a safer and more efficient operation. Improving visibility and providing intelligent recommendations in real time enables simultaneous improvements of emissions, safety, throughput, reliability, and efficiency.

The IPOP solution will also provide "state of the asset" information to equipment manufacturers to enable them to be proactive in both decisions and customer support. Leveraging first principle physics models combined with machine learning technology, solutions built on IPOP will be designed to provide better insights and recommendations to plant operator customers, to proactively optimize industrial processes and provide predictive maintenance, quality, and yield analyses.

"From engineering to manufacturing, Koch brings invaluable knowledge and full lifecycle capabilities in asset design, implementation, operations, and maintenance," said Sarah Cooper, GM of Outcome Driven Engineering at AWS. "At the heart of our industrial processing customers' operations are the physics-based first principle models that largely haven't changed for the past two decades. The IPOP collaboration with KES brings new emerging digital services to help accelerate process innovation and improve resource efficiency and product quality."

To get started with Ember today or to learn more about this co-development and our products, please contact us at onpointsales@kes.global or visit the OnPoint website at OnPointSolutions.com.

About Koch Industries, Inc.

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Industries, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America, with estimated annual revenues as high as $115 billion, according to Forbes. It owns a diverse group of companies involved in refining, chemicals, and biofuels; forest and consumer products; fertilizers; polymers and fibers; process and pollution control systems; electronics, software and data analytics; minerals; glass; automotive components; ranching; commodity trading; and investments. Since 2003, Koch companies have invested nearly $133 billion in growth and improvements. With a presence in more than 70 countries, Koch companies employ 122,000 people worldwide, with about 62,000 of those in the United States. From January 2009 to present, Koch companies have earned more than 1,300 awards for safety, environmental excellence, community stewardship, innovation, and customer service. For more news and information, visit www.KOCHind.com.

About Koch Engineered SolutionsKoch Engineered Solutions provides uniquely engineered solutions in mass and heat transfer, combustion and emissions controls, filtration, separation, materials applications, automation and actuation. KES is located in Wichita, Kansas, and is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in the world. KES delivers superior value in developing, integrating, and applying innovative technical and service solutions for industrial value chains. More information is available at KochEngineeredSolutions.com .

About OnPointOnPoint Digital Solutions is a connected solutions business within Koch Engineered Solutions, a unit of Koch Industries, Inc., that leverages unique engineering capabilities and expertise in combination with digital technology. The OnPoint solutions portfolio drives advanced, actionable insights to help customers identify root causes, analyze performance, and optimize equipment as well as plant operations to improve efficiency, yield, reliability, environmental performance, and safety. More information is available at OnPointSolutions.com .

