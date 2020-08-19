Kobe Digital Ranked Best Marketing Agency On Agency Spotter's Top 100 Digital Agencies Report

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobe Digital , a Los Angeles based marketing agency, ranked first on the Agency Spotter Top Digital Agencies Report . Kobe Digital partners with some of the top companies around the world to provide paid media campaigns, website design and development, and video production services. They are dedicated to serving their clients through personalized, holistic experiences that focus on tapping into their expertise to hit big goals. Some of Kobe Digital's clients include Leica Camera, Penske Media Corporation (PMC), HJC Helmets, Thorogood Shoes, LF Stores, and Telesign.

"I couldn't imagine a better partner for our company than Kobe Digital."- Marc Dimarlis, Marketing Manager, Thorogood Shoes

For its latest Top 100 Digital Agencies Report, Agency Spotter ranked over 4,600 digital agencies based on verified client reviews, credentials, focus areas, related expertise, and project work.

Some insight into the group on this list:72% are B2B & B2C focused65% are mid-sized agencies50% have multiple locations

These top digital agencies work with some of the world's renowned brands, including Adidas, Amazon, Delta, Nike, Verizon, and YouTube.

"We are incredibly proud to rank among the top marketing agencies out there. We are excited at the opportunity to continue to grow and serve our clients in new and effective ways."- Arya Bina, CEO, Kobe Digital

The top ten of these agencies are as follows:1. Kobe Digital2. Digital Silk3. Momentum Design Lab4. MAXBURST5. 3 Media Web6. REASON7. SmartAcre, Inc.8. Major Tom9. Response Marketing10. Sagon Phior

Explore the full Top 100 Digital Agencies Report . This top report includes verified client reviews, project work, and more. The top marketing agencies were selected based on Agency Spotter's proprietary research methodology, which uses their websites' extensive data along with qualitative and quantitative insights to evaluate many factors including each company's qualifications, experience level, positioning, and client feedback. Agency Spotter's top agency research reports are issued on a regular basis and are continuing to roll out across more than a dozen service areas. Interested companies are encouraged to claim their agency or apply to get listed and review the report methodology to be evaluated for future coverage.

