Kobe Digital Leads Design Rush's List Of "10 Best Government Web Design Projects"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobe Digital , a Los Angeles based agency specializing in growth-focused digital marketing, was recognized today by Design Rush, a third party listing company ranking digital agencies across various categories, on their list of best government web design projects for their work with the Royal Thai Consulate. Other projects included on the list were organizations such as the City Of New Rochelle, the V&A Museum, and UCSB.

"I am really proud to have our team be recognized for this project and our work with the Royal Thai Consulate. There are a lot of great projects on this list and for us to have a spot among them is affirming to the great work I feel our team does."

- Arya Bina, CEO of Kobe Digital

The Royal Thai Consulate , has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City, and provides vital services and support for Thai nationals residing in the United States and the consulate's Los Angeles office is the largest and most advanced, serving residents in 13 states, from Alaska and Hawaii to as far east as Colorado. They partnered with Kobe Digital to help replace its outdated website with a modern, secure site with streamlined functionality—both for site visitors and Consulate employees.

The site's primary function is offering three fully digital services: passport application and renewal, appointment management, and secure census data collection and storage. As a government organization, data security was a major priority for the Consulate, and it was imperative that the website complies with a range of rules and regulations from both the United States and Thailand.

"It was an incredible process to learn about the Royal Thai Consulate and their needs as a government organization bridging two nations. To see our team step up and understand the needs and difficulties of this project and successfully address them was wonderful to be a part of."

- Allen Simpson, VP of Business Development

Kobe Digital designed and built a brand new website with three bespoke digital platforms for the Royal Thai Consulate's most important initiatives. Each highly secure platform is intuitive for both Thai nationals and Consulate employees, and the Wordpress CMS and Pantheon hosting service ensures simplified in-house management of the site moving forward. The demanding and complex nature of this project along with Kobe Digital's execution earned them the top spot on Design Rush's list.

CONTACT:Kevin Braunschweig925-719-7063 kevin.braunschweig@kobedigital.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kobe-digital-leads-design-rushs-list-of-10-best-government-web-design-projects-301181846.html

SOURCE Kobe Digital