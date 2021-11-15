Knowles To Participate In Upcoming Financial Conferences

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, will participate in the following upcoming financial conferences:...

Knowles Corporation (KN) - Get Knowles Corp. Report, a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, will participate in the following upcoming financial conferences:

Roth 10 th Annual Technology EventLocation: VirtualDate: November 18, 2021

5 th Annual Wells Fargo TMT SummitLocation: VirtualDate: December 2, 2021Fireside Chat: December 2 nd at 10:00 a.m. ETWebcast: A live webcast and archived replay of Knowles' group session may be accessed in the Investors Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.knowles.com.

About KnowlesKnowles Corporation (KN) - Get Knowles Corp. Report is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles is also a leader in hearing health acoustics, high performance capacitors and RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles' focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions at scale across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. The company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.

