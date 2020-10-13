Knowledge To Practice (K2P) Appoints David B. Nash, MD, MBA, As Chairman Of Advisory Board

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge to Practice (K2P), a leading provider of personalized, competency-based lifelong learning for practicing physicians, hospitals and healthcare systems, today announced it has named David B. Nash, MD, MBA, as Chairman of its Advisory Board. A board-certified internist and the Founding Dean Emeritus at Jefferson College of Population Health, Dr. Nash advised on the development of the recently launched CurrentMD COVID curriculum and is helping to conceptualize K2P's new Complex Diseases curriculum, set to launch in 2021.

Dr. Nash advised on the development of K2P's innovative CurrentMD COVID curriculum and is guiding future products.

"As a renowned expert on population health, Dr. Nash brings to K2P valuable insight and expertise as we expand into new content areas for hospitals focused on the needs of interdisciplinary care teams," said Mary Ellen Beliveau, Founder and CEO of Knowledge to Practice. "We feel incredibly fortunate that he will contribute to K2P's mission and vision as Chairman of our Advisory Board and provide insight and direction as we develop new competency-based curricula aimed at closing the knowledge gap across medical teams and improving the quality of patient care."

During his three-decade-long career, Nash has been recognized for work in public accountability, outcomes, physician leadership development, and quality of care improvement. He is a principal faculty member for quality of care programming for the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL), and has served on the NQF Task Force on Improving Population Health and the John M. Eisenberg Award Committee for The Joint Commission. Nash is a founding member of the AAMC-IQ Steering Committee, the group charged with infusing the tenets of quality and safety into medical education, and has been named to Modern Healthcare's list of Most Influential People in Healthcare. Dr. Nash is Editor in Chief of both The American Journal of Medical Quality (AJMQ), and Population Health Management (PHM), the two leading peer-reviewed journals in the field. In recent months, he has also provided valuable COVID-19 thought leadership through his regular column in MedPage today.

"I am delighted to join K2P as Chairman of the Advisory Board and look forward to helping guide the future development of its competency-based curricula, designed to help providers keep up with the latest developments and practice to the best of their ability," said Nash. "In short, K2P's leading-edge approach has transformed physician education into a much more engaging experience via personalized, on-the-go learning. This is the type of innovation needed to ensure providers are equipped to improve quality of care and patient outcomes."

About Knowledge to Practice

Knowledge to Practice (K2P) delivers practice-changing, healthcare education solutions that help transform patient care, enable continuity of care, and mitigate risks across hospitals and healthcare systems. Knowledge to Practice's personalized curriculum and proprietary learning system embeds the best adult learning practices to result in better retention and more effective learning on the go. To learn more about Knowledge to Practice please visit www.KnowledgeToPractice.com .

