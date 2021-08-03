Knowesis Awarded SeaPort-NxG Contract Prime Role

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis, Inc. (Knowesis) was awarded prime status for the SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) contract (contract number N0017821D9165). SeaPort-NxG provides for Engineering and Program Management Services spanning the entire spectrum of mission areas and technical capabilities supported by the Department of the Navy (DON).

According to the DON website, "SeaPort-NxG provides an efficient and effective means of contracting for professional support services and enhancing small business participation."

SeaPort-NxG is a set of Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Multiple Award Contracts (MACs) that is available for use in conducting procurements among its selected participants.

Knowesis' Director of Business Development, John Broughton, said of the announcement, "This is exciting news for us at Knowesis. Our expertise in engineering and computational sciences, along with proficiency in program management, financial analysis, database management, strategic communication and public affairs, and more, make us the perfect partner to support Navy and Marine Corps SeaPort-NxG needs."

Knowesis currently supports the Navy's Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) by tracking and analyzing the data that provides insight into the health readiness of Sailors and Marines and by providing subject matter expertise and advisory opinions on medical and administrative adjudication processes, among other critical support services.

The government has estimated that the Navy will procure $50 billion worth of services over the next 10 years through task orders issued under SeaPort-NxG. Each multiple-award contract has a base period of two and a half years and an ordering period option of five years.

Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), 8(a) Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include: Computational Sciences, Information Management and Technology, Operations and Management, Policy and Program Evaluation, Scientific and Medical Research, and Communications. We currently support multiple entities within the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security and United States Agency for International Development.

Knowesis maintains offices in Fairfax, Virginia, with staff at locations across the United States.

