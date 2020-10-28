Knotch Launches "Opportunity Makers" Series On National Immigrants Day

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knotch , the leading Content Intelligence Platform, today launched its latest series, "Opportunity Makers," which profiles storytellers in the immigrant community in honor of National Immigrants Day on October 28th. With this series, Knotch sheds light on the holiday, which was popularized during the Reagan administration, when immigration was widely celebrated. However, over the last two decades and primarily since September 11th, 2001, the holiday has since seen decreased awareness. The series consists of podcast episodes and Q&A interviews with participants including: Emily Chang (McCann Worldgroup), Carla Hassan (Citi), Brad Jakeman (Boston Consulting Group), Vineet Mehra (Walgreens Boots Alliance), Raja Rajamannar (Mastercard), Gary Vaynerchuk (VaynerMedia), and many more.

Knotch was founded by two immigrants, Anda Gansca and Aron Tzimas, who both champion the diverse perspectives the immigrant community brings to the workplace. "As an immigrant myself, this series is close to my heart and showcases immigrants as opportunity makers, not opportunity takers," says Anda Gansca, Co-founder & CEO of Knotch. "It's essential for our community to communicate just how important immigrants are for the creation of opportunities, businesses, jobs, and most importantly for the creation of truly diverse teams."

Knotch will continue this important conversation at their digital event, " The Content Revolution ," on November 12th, 2020 from 1-5pm ET, where they will feature a fireside chat with Opportunity Maker Carla Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer at Citi. Carla will discuss with Anda her career journey, her new role at Citi, and her identity's impact on her role as a storyteller.

"No one else is telling these types of stories right now, and they're such important narratives to tell," says Carla. "I'm glad Knotch took the lead on highlighting these stories and giving others something to really think about."

This series and upcoming event ladder up to a larger Knotch initiative to showcase the growth of the content space. One way Knotch is doing this is by creating the world's first community for content leaders, providing a go-to destination for these leaders to collaborate, lean on one another, and help each other grow their careers. Soft-launched in September, this community has amassed twelve founders and to date has doubled in size. Knotch aims to keep growing this community with more content leaders into the new year.

To read each participant's story in the Knotch Opportunity Makers series, and listen to the podcast series in full, visit prosandcontent.knotch.com/opportunity-makers.

About Knotch

Knotch is the independent digital Content Intelligence Platform that helps marketing, comms, and media teams plan, measure, and optimize their content programs across owned and paid channels. We're empowering brands and consumers to own their voice online, and never monetize from any distribution channels to ensure our business model isn't invested in the success of what's being measured. Led by co-founders Anda Gansca and Aron Tzimas, Knotch is a remote-work company and headquartered in New York City for those desiring access to office space. For more information, visit knotch.com .

