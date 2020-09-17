Knotch Introduces "The Future Of Content" Digital Event

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knotch , the leading Content Intelligence Platform, today announced its upcoming digital event, " The Future of Content " on September 24th from 1:00-5:30pm ET, continuing the brand's year-long focus on bringing the community of content leaders together online. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers from leading brands across multiple industries, including Bank of America, Citrix, DocuSign, HP, HubSpot, J.P. Morgan, LinkedIn, Moody's, Salesforce, Synchrony, and UPS, among others.

Knotch's continued emphasis on digital events provides value to content creators & leaders at a time when they need it most. "Virtual conferences are like dozens of webinars put together, with additional bells and whistles to create even more attendee engagement," says Matthew Speiser, who oversees content at Knotch. "They've become an integral part of a successful content strategy. We're excited to offer this event to the content community."

As content leaders are relying on content to reach audiences during the pandemic, finding ways to maintain audience engagement and relevance is key. Through The Future of Content, attendees will gain expert insights from content leaders, proven content intelligence strategies backed by data, and inspiration as they plan and measure their content programs for the coming months and year. The event includes a mainstage, panel sessions, and networking opportunities with peers in content, marketing, communications, brand, media and beyond.

"This year we have seen plenty of uncertainty but also tremendous growth in the digital content industry," says Anda Gansca, Co-founder & CEO of Knotch. "With our Future of Content event, we are bringing some of the best content leaders together to share practices and strategies on how to pivot quickly while connecting content to outcomes."

Since the onset of the pandemic, Knotch has hosted a series of digital events in an effort to build a community that encourages candid conversations and creates opportunities to share learnings. This includes Knotch & Salesforce's 2-day Pros & Content Connect, Knotch & MikMak's 10-episode Virtual Roundtable Series, and the tech company's Pride webinar, with a total audience of 15,000 spanning all industries. Knotch is in the process of formalizing this community to keep the conversation going year-round online and provide more ways to connect and engage. Nomination information for the community will be shared at the event.

To register for The Future of Content for free, visit knotch.com/future .

About Knotch Knotch is the independent digital Content Intelligence Platform that helps marketing, comms, and media teams plan, measure, and optimize their content programs across owned and paid channels. We're empowering brands and consumers to own their voice online, and never monetize from any distribution channels to ensure our business model isn't invested in the success of what's being measured. Led by co-founders Anda Gansca and Aron Tzimas, Knotch is a remote-work company and headquartered in New York City for those desiring access to office space. For more information, visit knotch.com .

