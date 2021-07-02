Knorex Named As Top 10 Marketing Automation Platform Solution Provider In 2021 By MarTech Outlook

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knorex today announced that it has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Marketing Automation and Solution Platform Providers in 2021 by MarTech Outlook Magazine, a leading marketing technology magazine and resource for marketing and technology executives.

"We are honored to be selected as a Top 10 Marketing Automation Solution Platform by MarTech Outlook," said Jordan Caldwell, Program Director at Knorex. "Consumers are increasingly engaging with many different platforms, channels, and devices. It is critical for marketers to be able to reach out to them across all these different channels systematically and providing an always-on, consistent engagement. We offer our clients a cross-channel cloud marketing platform to automate the engagement into the widest reach through the Knorex XPO platform."

Digital marketing has become the dominant form of marketing for many businesses. With an increasing number of marketing channels needed to achieve sufficient coverage, marketers and organizations are investing more in marketing automation technologies to drive higher efficiency. XPO provides a unified execution across various marketing channels, enabling marketers to consolidate the fragmented and siloed data across these channels into a single view for deriving deeper insights and actionable insights.

"This recognition is a testament to Knorex XPO's automation capability powered by machine-learning that helps to drive meaningful one-to-one engagement across a variety of marketing channels, devices, and formats to reach the right audience at the right time through smart personalization," said Abhishek Kumar, VP Engineering at Knorex. "We are delighted that XPO is making it possible for our customers to scale their engagement to millions of people through large-scale campaign execution via our extensive range of automation capability."

About Knorex

Knorex provides cross-channel marketing cloud platform that enables ad buyers to advertise across the social, search, OTT/CTV, video, display, native, to deliver highly personalized marketing messages to the target audience in an automated way, powered by machine learning. Underpinned by a multi-layered data-driven approach, XPO simplifies end-to-end digital marketing execution and optimization of marketing campaigns, while delivering measurable performance. Learn more at www.knorex.com.

