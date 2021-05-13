Knock Brings The Home Swap™ To South Carolina

Homeowners in 40 markets across the country can now buy their new dream home with a non-contingent offer before they sell, giving them certainty and buying power in today's hot housing market

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners throughout South Carolina now have a more convenient and certain way to compete in today's frenzied housing market. Starting today, Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Spartanburg, S.C. homeowners can take advantage of the Knock Home Swap to make a non-contingent offer and close on their new dream home before even listing their old house.

The Knock Home Swap gives homeowners certainty and buying power in today's hot housing market.

As part of today's launch, the real estate technology company on a mission to empower people to move freely is also expanding its presence to two additional markets in North Carolina -- Burlington and Hickory. This makes the Knock Home Swap available in 40 markets in 10 states from coast-to-coast. Knock began offering the Home Swap in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C., in November 2020.

"The fear of selling your house when you have to buy a new one is even more stressful in today's competitive housing market," said Knock Co-Founder and CEO Sean Black. "At Knock, we are leveraging technology to build a consumer-first platform that offers certainty, transparency, convenience and cost savings to homeowners looking to buy and sell. A consumer can qualify for the Home Swap from their mobile device and then confidently shop for the home they want with their own agent by their side and in the app. They have the advantage of waiting to prep and list their home on the open market for the maximum sale price after they have moved so there's no living through repairs and showings or selling for less than full value. We're excited to make the Home Swap available to more homeowners in North Carolina and bring it to consumers throughout most of South Carolina."

With the Knock Home Swap, the consumer receives an end-to-end solution, including a competitively priced mortgage and an interest-free bridge loan that covers the down payment on the new home, home prep and up to six months of mortgage payments on the old house. As part of its Home Prep Concierge, Knock provides access to its approved contractor network and manages the payment of client-approved work until closing. Additionally, Knock provides a backup offer on the old house in the unlikely event that it doesn't sell within six months. Ninety-nine percent of Knock homes sell in 90 days or less, with 83 percent selling in 30 days or less.

Knock partners with local brokerage firms and their agents who have been trained as Knock Certified Agents to offer the Home Swap to consumers. In South Carolina, Knock is partnering with Century 21 Blackwell & Co.; Century 21 Properties Plus; Hamilton & Co. at Keller Williams Greenville Upstate; JP & Associates REALTORS ® Magnolia Group; Johnson & Wilson Real Estate Company, LLC; Keller Williams Greenville Central; Keller Williams Realty Spartanburg; Keller Williams One; KW Carolina and RE/MAX Executive.

"We are excited to be working with Knock," said Andy Brumbaugh, broker in charge/owner JP & Associates REALTORS ® Magnolia Group. "In today's market, the more options we can offer our clients the better it is for our clients and our agents. JPAR is a leader in technology and tools and we are excited to be one of the first to be able to offer the Home Swap. We pride ourselves on being able to offer solutions for our clients' needs that continue to push us forward."

Patty Korahais, broker in charge of Keller Williams Greenville Central, Keller Williams Realty Spartanburg, Keller Williams One and KW Carolina said, "As the local industry leader, Keller Williams is always searching out the best solutions and resources for our agents to serve our clients. Knock has an innovative program that provides a stress-free way for home sellers to buy their new home and sell their old home. We are excited to be a part of Knock's launch into South Carolina."

"With record low inventory, multiple offers and an incredibly fast-paced market in the Lowcountry, buyers are overwhelmed by their dream to make a move. Knock Home Swap enables our agents to provide a tool that removes buyer's uncertainty, while increasing buying power in the Berkley, Charleston and Dorchester markets," said Tim Rash, President, COO of Century 21 Properties Plus. "We are proud to bring Knock to the Charleston market for our Realtors to leverage for their clients."

Nationwide, the Knock Home Swap is available through nearly 200 real estate brokerage firms with 85,000 agents in approximately 3,900 ZIP codes throughout Arizona, Southern California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Knock plans to offer the Home Swap in over 100 markets by 2023.

About Knock Knock is on a mission to empower people to move freely. The Knock Home Swap ™ makes it easy for consumers to buy their new dream home before selling their old one, skipping the hassles of living through repairs and showings, paying only one mortgage at a time, and having home prep covered upfront so their old house sells for the highest possible price. Knock currently offers the Home Swap in 40 markets in 10 states and plans to be in over 100 markets by 2023.

Launched in 2015 by founding team members of Trulia.com, Knock has raised more than $600 million in debt and equity from top tier investors, including RRE Ventures, Foundry Group, Redpoint, Greycroft, Corazon Capital, Correlation Ventures, Great Oaks Venture Capital and FJ Labs.

