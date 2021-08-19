Knitting Just Got Easier And More Relaxing With New O'GO Yarn Quick-Start Tangle-Free Format

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of pandemic stress, remote working, and stay-at-home activities, knitting and crocheting kept millions of Americans occupied during the past year. Although knitting is regarded as a stress-reliever - a key element of its broad appeal - frequent tangles are common hurdles to starting and finishing projects. The innovative O'GO™ format of select Red Heart ®, Bernat ®, and Caron ® yarns removes the pain points from knitting so that everyone, from beginners to seasoned stitchers, can find relief from cabin fever, and get "untangled" from daily stresses.

"The patent pending technology of O'GO helps knitters transform their journey from stressful starts and stops to one that is smooth and tangle-free," said Lise Snelgrove, Director of Marketing at Yarnspirations.com. "As more Americans double down on crafting, millions of people turn to knitting as a source of therapeutic relaxation and DIY gifting. The O'GO format enables them to keep this tradition going, while giving new knitters the chance to unleash their creativity with a promise of a quick-start and faster finish."

Equally embraced by Millennials, Gen Xers, and Baby Boomers alike, stitching is now popular in every region of the country. Over 20% of stitchers are newcomers to knitting and crocheting since the COVID lockdown began in 2020. One third to one half of knitters are self-described "beginners," and will reap the benefits from the tangle-free experience O'GO provides by helping to expedite the pace of projects. The past year has brought greater emphasis on community engagement and acts of kindness and charity. Consumers' favorite yarns in the O'GO format provide an opportunity for knitters of all skill levels to continue the trend of handmade, heartfelt giving.

Red Heart ®, Bernat ® and Caron ® yarns in the O'GO format, in an assortment of colors, are now available in-stores at JOANN, Michaels and Walmart, and online at Amazon and at Yarnspirations.com. Red Heart Super Saver in O'GO is 100% basic acrylic; Bernat ® Blanket in O'GO is 100% polyester; Caron ® Colorama in O'GO is 100% premium acrylic; Caron ® Big Donut in O'GO is 100% premium acrylic. O'GO yarn products are not treated or dyed with any epoxy or varnish compounds, urea formaldehyde resin or disperse blues. All of the materials used to manufacture O'GO yarns are OEKO-TEX Standard certified.

ABOUT YARNSPIRATIONSYarnspirations is an inspiration destination and the online home of today's most creative and popular yarn brands, including Bernat, Red Heart, Caron, Lily Sugar'n Cream, Patons, Phentex and Sugar Bush. Stitching enthusiasts, experts and influencers visit the site to find the perfect yarn and accessories for every project: from home décor to baby gifts, from head-to-toe fashions to pet sweaters, from holiday gifts to charitable crafts. Yarnspirations is the first stop on a journey towards making something uniquely beautiful with the help of lookbooks, a newsletter, YouTube channel, and the largest online library of free patterns. Spark your inspiration at www.yarnspirations.com.

