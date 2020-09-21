Knights Of Columbus Gift Calls Attention To Church Desecrations

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knights of Columbus has donated $10,000 to Our Lady of Solace Church in Brooklyn to help the parish recover from vandalism that occurred earlier this month.

K of C Supreme Knight Carl Anderson directed the gift in solidarity with the Brooklyn church after parishioners were stunned by the desecration of a beloved statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

"The desecration of our Catholic statues and churches is a grievous crime against all people who value religious freedom," Anderson said. "Together with Pope Francis, our bishops and faithful everywhere, we stand against violence, hatred and bigotry."

The Rev. Javier Flores, the parish administrator, described the Knights' gift as "overwhelming," and said the goal is to have a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe in place by her feast day on Dec. 12.

A security camera captured the Sept. 11 assault on the statue at Our Lady of Solace in Brooklyn's Coney Island. The base of the statue was damaged along with the face, hands and veil on the figure of the Virgin Mary. The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of $2,500 for any information about the culprit.

About the Knights of ColumbusThe Knights of Columbus is one of the world's leading fraternal and service organizations with 2 million members in more than 16,000 parish-based councils. During the past year, Knights around the world donated more than 77 million service hours and $187 million for worthy causes in their communities. The organization also offers extensive life insurance services to members and their families, resulting in more than $114 billion of life insurance in force. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors offers investment services to individuals and institutions in accord with Catholic social teachings. From helping children in need, to providing wheelchairs for the disabled, to helping stock food banks, to offering top-rated and affordable insurance products to its members, the Knights of Columbus has supported families and communities for more than 138 years. www.kofc.org

