Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Issues Sustainability Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) - Get Report ("Knight-Swift" or "the Company"), North America's largest truckload transportation company, announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report, affirming the Company's commitment to corporate sustainability and highlighting progress achieved in the reduction of carbon emissions, numerous environmental, social and governance (ESG) measurements and a special segment covering the COVID-19 pandemic response. This new report also highlights the Company's commitment to ongoing workforce development investments, including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and leadership development initiatives.

Knight-Swift CEO Dave Jackson stated, "Knight-Swift culture embraces our responsibility as an industry leader to be an example corporate citizen and steward of the environment. We recognize sharing our strategy and performance in ESG disclosures provides critical and much needed information to our stakeholders. We are proud to share the progress we have made year over year along with new segments discussing diversity and inclusion, cybersecurity and corporate governance. Additionally, with our investment in and onboarding of a new Director of ESG, we are excited about the future growth and impact of our sustainability initiatives."

The Knight-Swift sustainability report is available on the company's investor website at https://investor.knight-swift.com/Sustainability

About Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Knight-Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

