Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results For Second Quarter 2021

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) - Get Report, North America's largest truckload transportation company, has issued its earnings release for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The release is currently available on Knight-Swift's investor relations website: investor.knight-swift.com/events-and-presentations and will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005026/en/