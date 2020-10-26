KND Labs Announces CBD Ingredients Fulfillment & Distribution Center In London

Announcement brings direct access to one of the most respected GMP manufacturers of CBD and hemp-derived products in the United States to the European Market

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KND Labs, a premier manufacturer of hemp-derived ingredients, has opened a new fulfillment and distribution center in London. This move affirms KND's commitment to provide its USA-grown and Colorado-manufactured bulk CBD ingredients to its existing and future clients throughout the U.K. and EU. The new center also ensures all client orders are fulfilled immediately, rather than waiting for importation.

A leader in certifications and compliance in the U.S., KND produces the highest-quality bulk CBD ingredients. KND remains committed to adhering to all U.K. and EU standards to provide bulk THC-free and CBN-free cannabinoids. This will also bolster access to Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) products that KND provides for the pharmaceutical and compounding industries.

"We are excited to give the European market a clear choice for cannabinoid ingredients. Customers should know from where their CBD ingredients are sourced, direct from KND's two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Colorado," said KND CEO, Nich Wilson. "Within the U.S. market and with our global partners, KND is known as a trusted supplier. This move further reinforces our commitment to being the global leader in production, quality and compliance."

KND submitted its novel food application earlier this year with the U.K. Food Standards Agency (FSA) and is working with its existing clientele in the U.K. and EU to do the same in order to continue to be the leader within the Industrial Hemp extraction market. KND Labs is certified GMP 111, 117, ISO 9001, EFfCI euGMP Cosmetics, Kosher, NASC and API certified facility. KND has worked hard on being an industry leader in compliance and is constantly striving to improve upon its processes and the auditing that affirms them.

To further sales and relationships in the U.K., KND is exhibiting at The CBD Show in London in January 2021 to introduce important members of their team and key products to existing and future clients alike. KND will also be announcing additional global initiatives and partnerships during the show.

"I am proud and excited that we are bringing our premium products to the U.K. for quick and direct access to the EU and U.K. markets. It will be great for us to connect our highly-certified, quality and consistently pure products directly to the very discerning U.K. clientele," said KND Director of Sales, Dave Swanwick. "The difference is clear with our hemp-derived ingredients and we are looking forward to becoming the leader in this market, as we have done in the U.S., not only by volume but with compliance, purity and quality as well."

Contact:

Eli Davis

Media Relations

edavis@dragonflimedia.com

KND Labs

info@kndlabs.com

KND Sales

sales@kndlabs.com

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knd-labs-announces-cbd-ingredients-fulfillment--distribution-center-in-london-301159438.html

SOURCE KND Labs