KMF Announces Name Change To Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (KMF) - Get Report (the "Fund") announced today that the Fund's name has been changed from Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. to Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. KMF previously announced its plan to make this change when it provided a strategic update in July 2020. The changes to certain of KMF's non-fundamental investment policies, which were also announced as part of the strategic update, take effect today as well.

The Fund, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), will begin trading under its new name on September 29, 2020. It will continue to trade under the ticker symbol KMF.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (KMF) - Get Report is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to its stockholders . The Fund seek s to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies. The Fund anticipates that the majority of its investments will consist of investments in "NextGen" companies, which we define as Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies that are meaningfully participating in, or benefitting from, the Energy Transition. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Fund's 2020 semi-annual report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Nothing contained in this press release is intended to recommend any investment policy or investment strategy or take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any investor. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances prior to investing.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These and other statements not relating strictly to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in detail in the Fund's filings with the SEC, available at www.kaynefunds.com or www.sec.gov . Actual events could differ materially from these statements or from our present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Kayne Anderson undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be attained.

