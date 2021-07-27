Klutch Sports Group To Launch First-Ever NFT Collection With New Premium NFT Platform, Notables

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klutch Sports Group, a premier agency representing more than 80 athletes across major professional sports, will unveil a first-of-its-kind NFT collection during the upcoming NBA Draft on Thursday, July 29. The NFTs will feature digital art for each member of the 2021 Klutch Rookie Class, rendered and minted in real time during the draft, and will include the first official autographed rookie jersey of each player. The collection will be released on Notables , a new premium NFT marketplace.

On Thursday, Klutch's six prospects will wait to hear their names called at the NBA Draft - Moses Moody ( Arkansas), Jalen Johnson ( Duke), Kai Jones ( Texas), Brandon Boston Jr. ( Kentucky), Jericho Sims ( Texas) and Scottie Lewis ( Florida).

As each player is drafted, Los Angeles-based artist Adam Knauer will customize the individual NFTs in real time, integrating an image representing the team that drafted the player with an image of the player themselves. Capitalizing on the element of surprise that is only possible with NFT technology, the unique and customized NFT auctions for each rookie will begin shortly after they are drafted, on Notables.co .

Klutch will also honor the memory of Terrence Clarke ( Kentucky) in a unique NFT, with all funds from its sale going to the Clarke Family Fund , established to support the Clarke family following Terrence's tragic passing.

"Working with Notables to help our rookies make unique connections with fans and monetize their name and likeness has been such a rewarding experience," said Fara Leff, Chief Operating Officer of Klutch Sports and Notables Advisory Board member. "And more importantly, we're thrilled that this collection also honors Terrence's legacy and provides some support to his family throughout this process."

"The benefit of UTA's early entry into the digital assets space is that we have a great vantage point and can create fresh opportunities," said Lesley Silverman, UTA Digital Assets Agent and Notables Advisory Board member. "We identified Notables as a tool for Klutch to further diversify offerings for its clients, and bring fans an innovative and meaningful opportunity to feel even more connected to their favorite rising NBA stars during the Draft this year."

Moses Moody , Jalen Johnson , Kai Jones , Brandon Boston Jr , Jericho Sims , and Scottie Lewis

About NotablesNotables is a highly-curated NFT platform and marketplace, committed to the world of premium content. Created with accessibility, ease, utility and sustainability top of mind, its users are able to transact both in cryptocurrency and USD on the only entirely carbon-neutral NFT ecosystem. To see its latest NFT collections, please visit Notables.co .

About KLUTCH Sports GroupKLUTCH Sports Group is a premier agency representing professional athletes across major professional sports. Founded in 2012 by CEO Rich Paul, KLUTCH represents more than 80 of the world's biggest athletes. Minority-owned and women-led, KLUTCH's unique, 360 approach helps clients at any stage of their career maximize opportunities across the rapidly changing entertainment, media and business landscape, and provides strategic support in partnerships, branding, communications, social responsibility and more. With proven expertise at the intersections of sports, entertainment, and culture, KLUTCH connects top teams, major leagues and properties with global brands. In 2019 KLUTCH partnered with United Talent Agency (UTA), and in April, KLUTCH was recognized on TIME Magazine's first-ever list of TIME100 Most Influential Companies.

UTA is a leading global talent and entertainment company that represents many of the most acclaimed figures across film, television, news, music, sports, speakers, theater, fine art, literature, video games, podcasts and other social and digital content. The company is also recognized in the areas of film finance and packaging, branding, licensing and endorsements, and is known for its dedicated digital media group.

