Klonetics Plant Science Inc. Receives Nursery Cultivation License from Health Canada

KELOWNA, BC, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Klonetics Plant Science Inc is pleased to announce that the company has received its Health Canada Nursery Cultivation licence to produce cannabis starting materials available for sale to the cannabis industry in Canada. Its impressive 25,000 Square Foot state of the art facility in Kelowna will produce Ready to Flower plants at an industrial scale, providing 2.8 million ready to flower plants to the market annually and with capacity to reach over 4 million by 2022.

Klonetics' cutting edge tissue culture technology combined with industry leading Canadian scientists, allows for the production of consistent and reliable cannabis plants that are certified to be free of viruses, viroids, fungus and bacteria. This provides Klonetics customers with the strongest foundation to assist in generating the highest quality flower. Klonetics has significantly invested in the future of cannabis science by working with top scientists including; Dr. Timothy Sharbel as Chief Scientist, Dr. Krin Mann as Chief Tissue Culture Scientist, and Dr. Marco Pellino as Research Manager. Through partnerships with the University of Saskatchewan, the University of British Columbia Okangan, Genome Prairie Canada and the National Research Council, Klonetics is strongly positioned to make significant advancements in cannabis breeding, genomic analysis, and research and development.

Klonetics also has the largest breeder-backed catalogue of cannabis cultivars in the world available to licensed producers and micro-cultivators. This Provides the opportunity for cultivators to access industry sought-after genetics delivered to their doors as well as access to breeders, facilitating productive long-term relationships.

Bringing Ready to Flower plants to the industry will help licensed producers increase their revenue by up to 30% by removing the need for mothering and cloning rooms and only growing flowering plants. Additionally, most licensed producers will be able to add additional grow cycles to their annual production by using Klonetics Ready to Flower plants.

David Brough, CEO of Klonetics commented:

"I am extremely proud of our team and I would like to thank them for their unwavering dedication to achieve this significant milestone. With the license in hand we now have the critical tool we needed to execute our vision. We have scoured the globe to partner with some of the most influential cannabis breeders. Our exclusive and certified breeder backed genetics catalogue brings the icons of the industry and their creations into one incredible collaboration. We are diligently working with our talented science team to unlock the catalogues true potential. We look forward to our role in improving profitability and efficiency in the cannabis industry in Canada and abroad."

About Klonetics Klonetics Plant Science Inc is a licensed cannabis nursery based in Kelowna B.C. that provides cannabis starting materials to licensed producers and micro cultivators in Canada. Klonetics specializes in industrial-scale cannabis tissue culture propagation, Ready to Plant clone plantlets, Ready to Flower plants, advanced genomics and breeding. Klonetics offers the most extensive range of proprietary strains in the cannabis industry backed by breeders. Visit klonetics.ca to learn more.

