Klingenstein Fields Wealth Advisors Will Now Be Known As Klingenstein Fields Advisors

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klingenstein Fields Wealth Advisors (KFWA) announced today that, together with its affiliate, KF Group, LP, with which it conducts a fully-integrated advisory business, it is now operating under the brand name Klingenstein Fields Advisors (KF Advisors). KF Advisors provides comprehensive wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and nonprofit organizations.

The June 2019 asset acquisition of Solaris Advisors, LLC and related entities (Solaris) by KF Group, LP represented a significant expansion in serving institutional clients, including endowments and foundations. The new brand name not only reflects the integration of the two legacy brands, Solaris and KFWA, but also KF Advisors' single firm approach and equal commitment to both its wealth and nonprofit clients.

"Our firm has always provided high-quality, personalized wealth and investment management to our clients. We are proud of and respect that legacy, and we also recognize the increasingly diverse range of clients whom we serve," said Kenneth D. Pollinger, Co-Chairman and CEO of KF Advisors. "We will continue to add expertise, resources, and capabilities designed to enhance our clients' experiences and results, while maintaining the high-touch service, customized strategies, and sophisticated solutions we have always delivered."

"We are focused on finding ways to better serve our clients now and in the future. This change in name results from our client-centric view, broader set of offerings, and recognition of our expanded client base," affirmed Susan H. Curry, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our clients will continue to be served by the same dedicated teams with whom they have always worked, supported by the full depth and breadth of KF Advisors professionals."

Klingenstein Fields Advisors, representing two privately held independent Registered Investment Advisors, manages over $3.9 billion in assets on behalf of its individual and institutional clients. Its 2019 acquisition of the assets of Solaris further enhanced its team of experienced wealth and investment management professionals and expanded its range of investment solutions.

