Kleinfelder Completes Asset Purchase Of Garcia And Associates, A Prominent Environmental Planning And Permitting Firm In The Western United States

The Kleinfelder Group, Inc., a leading engineering, design, construction management, construction materials inspection and testing, and environmental professional services firm, announced today that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Garcia and Associates (GANDA). The transaction, which closed on August 24, 2020, adds integral environmental planning and permitting services to Kleinfelder's West Division.

"The GANDA transaction brings key environmental capabilities to our business in the Western United States. GANDA's strong and established reputation will align perfectly with our growing and diverse client portfolio," said Kleinfelder President and CEO Louis Armstrong. "GANDA's expertise can be leveraged to deliver additional value to existing clients as well as create opportunities with new clients that will fuel growth," Armstrong continued.

Founded in 1994, GANDA is well positioned in federal, state, and private infrastructure markets. GANDA's sound financial performance and growth are attributed to strong client support, exceptional project delivery, and a leading team of technical experts. The majority of GANDA's projects focus on environmental planning and permitting services, which enable clients to build, operate, and maintain critical infrastructure throughout the Western United States. In addition, GANDA's scientists and technical experts engage in meaningful efforts to protect and enhance biological and cultural resources that provide value and context to our local and broader communities. With the transaction, Kleinfelder is adding new office locations and bolstering existing locations in California, Hawaii, and Guam. The transaction is the culmination of discussions that began in 2019.

"GANDA has a terrific reputation in the marketplace for delivering excellent service to their clients, which includes deep technical knowledge in biological and cultural resources," said Kleinfelder West Division Director Victor Auvinen. "I'm eager to partner with GANDA's leadership - Dave Kelly, John McCarthy, and Joe Drennan. GANDA's and Kleinfelder's similar values and culture will facilitate great camaraderie and high value services for our clients," Auvinen shared.

Kleinfelder's Growth Continues

Led by Louis Armstrong, the GANDA asset purchase is Kleinfelder's second acquisition within the last year. The firm remains focused on driving a strategic plan focused on significant growth through acquisition and organic development, with the goal of providing solutions that improve clients' transportation, water, energy, and other private infrastructure needs.

Founded in 1961, Kleinfelder is a leading engineering, design, construction management, construction materials inspection and testing, and environmental professional services firm. Kleinfelder operates from over 70 office locations in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California. Poised for growth, Kleinfelder continues to provide high-quality solutions for our diverse client base. Visit Kleinfelder.com or follow us on LinkedIn/Kleinfelder.

