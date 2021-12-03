KLDiscovery Launches EDiscovery.com Highlighting Its Nebula® Ecosystem

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery", "KLD" or the "Company"), a leading provider of global electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery technology solutions, announced today that it is re-launching the eDiscovery.com domain with a website dedicated to its flagship information governance and eDiscovery solution, Nebula. Nebula is a powerful, end-to-end eDiscovery platform boasting the latest in artificial intelligence and machine learning designed for unparalleled ease of use.

"The Nebula Ecosystem is our prime intellectual property and the cornerstone of our growth strategy, with virtually unlimited potential to drive value for our clients and shareholders," said Christopher Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery Inc. "Given the outstanding adoption we have seen since our commercial launch three years ago and Nebula's ability to solve virtually any data challenge globally, the time has come for Nebula to take its rightful place at the eDiscovery.com address. As we make more content available, such as our planned certification program to be launched next year, we believe this website will be a tremendous resource to the entire Nebula community and will further enhance market awareness and adoption rates." In addition to the primary Nebula website, eDiscovery.com also hosts other valuable Nebula-related resources, including the Nebula support site as well as the Nebula Technology Blog.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology solutions to help law firms, corporations and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company has 32 locations, 9 data centers and 17 data recovery labs across 19 countries and is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

