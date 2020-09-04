Klaytn's KLAY Listed On Bittrex Global

SEOUL, South Korea and VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the leading blockchain platform led by the South Korean Internet giant Kakao (KRX:035720), announced that its KLAY token is now listed on Bittrex Global's BTC and USDT...

SEOUL, South Korea and VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the leading blockchain platform led by the South Korean Internet giant Kakao (KRX:035720), announced that its KLAY token is now listed on Bittrex Global's BTC and USDT markets.

Developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of Korea's no. 1 mobile messenger platform, Kakao, Klaytn is a public blockchain platform. Klaytn focuses on empowering developers and businesses to offer blockchain services with responsiveness, robustness, and usability on par with those based on legacy technologies, so as to remove adoption hurdles.

Headquartered in the Principality of Liechtenstein, Bittrex Global is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that offers trading and exchange services powered by blockchain technology. For more information, visit the official Bittrex Global webpage at https://global.bittrex.com .

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

