Klassroom Just Raised $3 Million To Expand From France To Other Countries Including The U.S.

PARIS and NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klassroom, the Paris-based company that reinvents parent-teacher communication in pre-kindergarten and all elementary school grades, just raised a $3 million seed round led by Bpifrance and several angel...

PARIS and NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klassroom, the Paris-based company that reinvents parent-teacher communication in pre-kindergarten and all elementary school grades, just raised a $3 million seed round led by Bpifrance and several angel investors including Jerome Lecat, CEO at Scality, and Andy Myers, President at Waterford.org and former executive at Renaissance Learning.

This funding will enable Klassroom to accelerate growth in countries outside of France, including in the U.S. where more than 700 educators started using the app during the last school year without any significant investment in that market. Klassroom is already the leading app of its type in France with nearly one million users. Klassroom's user community doubled in just under two months during school closures and the COVID-19 crisis.

Klassroom: an inclusive, engaging foundation for parent-teacher communication that enables deeper involvement in the school life of children.

Klassroom provides a platform for remote learning, video-conferencing, and homework management in an intuitive format for parents and educators. Klassroom caters specifically to educator needs while offering the level of engagement and ease-of-use found in the most widely used online social platforms. When a teacher starts to use the app in one classroom, other teachers in the school join in very quickly and easily. Teachers can create a new class in just minutes, and they invite parents to access posts in the class feed including announcements, homework, videos, pictures of activities, polls, events, documents, and more.

Klassroom's level of parent engagement is outstanding: more than 90% are monthly active users. Parents can react to posts, contact the teacher for appointments, or initiate private conversations using tools that are designed to strengthen parent-teacher relationships while protecting the teacher's time. Klassroom can translate all posts and private messages between parent and teacher into 100 different languages, and Klassroom can also accommodate the visually impaired. Every parent or guardian can be involved - even across multiple households.

"We are grateful for the support of our investors, and we appreciate the dedication of our employees and educator ambassadors in helping us get to this exciting inflection point for Klassroom," said Frank-David Cohen, Klassroom co-founder and CEO. "Communication between parents and teachers is key for children's academic and social-emotional growth during the early years, and this is especially true when COVID-19 or other factors cause interruptions to the in-school routine. Impactful communication always will be the 'center of gravity' of our app."

About Klassroom

Klassroom co-founders Frank-David Cohen and Damien Rottemberg have been friends since childhood and planned that one day they would build something together to make a positive difference in the world. That opportunity came in 2016 when both were divorced dads who found themselves distanced from the education of their children and wanting to be better connected.

In Paris and New York respectively, Frank-David and Damien provided the first Klassroom app prototype to the teachers of their young children. The result was the same on both sides of the Atlantic: enthusiastic adoption by the teacher and a 95% parent view rate of all classroom communication.

By listening closely to teachers' needs, Klassroom has maintained a nearly perfect satisfaction rating. The Klassroom app is now used in thousands of English, French and Spanish-speaking classrooms across 30 countries.

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance is the French national investment bank: it finances businesses - at every stage of their development - through loans, guarantees, equity investments and export insurances. Bpifrance also provides extra financial services (training, consultancy) to help entrepreneurs meet their challenges (innovation, export...).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1246270/Klassroom_Logo.jpg

Contacts:

Klassroom: Frank-David Cohen fd@klassroom.fr

Bpifrance: Sophie Santandrea sophie.santandrea@bpifrance.fr +33(1) 45 65 51 62

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klassroom-just-raised-3-million-to-expand-from-france-to-other-countries-including-the-us-301121168.html

SOURCE Klassroom