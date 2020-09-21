KLA Appoints MaryBeth Wilkinson As Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer And Corporate Secretary

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (KLAC) - Get Report today announced the appointment of MaryBeth Wilkinson as executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary. Based in KLA's second headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Wilkinson will lead the company's legal and compliance organization, providing legal counsel to executive management and the board of directors.

"A highly-regarded, welcome addition to our organization, we are confident MaryBeth will help drive, support and enrich KLA's rapid expansion and business growth," said Rick Wallace, KLA president and CEO. "A seasoned executive with strong leadership and deep legal, business and operational experience in the industrials and manufacturing sectors, MaryBeth is ideally positioned to contribute to the advancement of our strategic goals."

Directing all legal affairs of the organization, Wilkinson will be responsible for corporate governance, policy and regulatory strategy development, litigation oversight, environmental matters, intellectual property, global corporate compliance, and labor and employment laws. Wilkinson will report directly to Wallace.

Named to WomenInc.'s 2019 list of "Top Corporate Counsel," Wilkinson has been recognized throughout her two-decade career for her strategic focus on driving organizational growth and success. Before joining KLA, she served as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of O-I Glass, Inc. and partner at international law firm Hogan Lovells. Wilkinson holds a Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and is a graduate of Stanford University's Executive Program.

About KLA:

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

