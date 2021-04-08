KKR Grows Financial Services Private Equity Team With Appointment Of Sasank Chary

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Sasank Chary as a Managing Director on KKR's financial services industry team within its Americas private equity business. Mr. Chary will be based in KKR's New York office and will focus on sourcing and executing investments in financial services and financial technology businesses.

Mr. Chary brings over 15 years of experience investing in the financial services, business services and technology industries. He joins KKR from Reverence Capital Partners, where he was a Principal focused on investing in financial technology, payments, business services, distribution & brokerage and banking & lending businesses. Previously, he spent over a decade at Sageview Capital, where he was a founding team member and ultimately became a Partner leading financial services investments. Mr. Chary holds dual bachelor's degrees in Economics and International Relations from The University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and College of Arts and Sciences, respectively.

"Sasank is a seasoned investor with extensive experience leading investments in both traditional and emerging tech-enabled financial services companies," said Chris Harrington, KKR Partner who leads KKR's financial services investment team. "We look forward to leveraging his strong industry relationships and sector expertise as we continue to expand our investing capabilities and capitalize on opportunities across the value chain in financial services and financial technology."

"I have long admired KKR and am thrilled to be joining such a talented team focused on growing innovative financial services companies," said Mr. Chary. "The financial landscape is transforming rapidly and KKR's capabilities across a wide range of industries and geographies positions the firm as a true value add partner to businesses throughout the sector."

KKR's global private equity business has a long history of investing in opportunities across the financial services sector, including insurance, payments, wealth management, financial technology, specialty finance and banking businesses. Recent investments in North America include Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC), USI Insurance Services, Focus Financial Partners, PURE and Sedgwick Claims Management Services.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) - Get Report, please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

