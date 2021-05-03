KKR And Altavair Close Sale And Leaseback Of Four Airbus A350-900 Aircraft With Singapore Airlines

KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Altavair L.P., a leader in commercial aviation finance, announced today the closing of a sale and leaseback with Singapore Airlines (SIA) of four Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The acquisition was funded by funds and accounts managed by KKR, with Altavair acting as servicer on the assets.

"We were honored to be selected by Singapore Airlines to participate in these transactions," said Steve Rimmer, CEO of Altavair. "Singapore Airlines is continually recognized as one of the top international carriers and we are extremely pleased to be continuing our relationship with them with this new agreement."

"This transaction with Singapore Airlines is another exciting milestone as we continue to deepen our trusted relationships with leading carriers around the world," said Dan Pietrzak and Brandon Freiman, Partners at KKR. "These four modern aircraft operated by a world-class airline are a great addition to Altavair's portfolio."

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life, and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) - Get Report, please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About Altavair L.P.

Altavair L.P. is an asset manager focusing on the acquisition of new and used commercial aircraft for leasing to domestic and international passenger airlines and cargo operators. Since its inception in 2003, Altavair has completed over $9 billion in commercial aircraft lease transactions with over 60 airline customers in 28 countries representing over 200 individual Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Altavair maintains offices in Seattle, London, Dublin and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.altavair.com.

