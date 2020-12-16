Kitsap Credit Union Donates $130,000 To 25 Local Food Banks And Backpack Feeding Programs At Holiday Cash & Dash Event

BREMERTON, Wash., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 7, 2020 Kitsap Credit Union presented check donations totaling $130,000 to 25 local Food Banks and Backpack for Kids organizations from Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, and Pierce Counties of Washington State at its Holiday Cash and Dash event it hosted at their Harborside Corporate Office.

24 local organizations each received a $5000 donation from the credit union. Washington State's leading hunger relief agency, Northwest Harvest was donated $10,000.

During these uncertain times, limited economic means continue to increase the number and frequency of individuals and families relying on local food banks and food assistance programs for basic nutritional needs.

"With some food banks serving more people than ever, we at Kitsap Credit Union found it crucial to support our local food banks in a much larger way during this challenging time," said Kitsap Credit Union CEO Shawn Gilfedder.

Additionally, there have been a growing number of students registering for free and reduced lunch programs in all counties. To help ease the financial burden for these families, Kitsap Credit Union offered a Skip-A-Pay promotion to qualified members to raise funds for local Backpack-For-Kids feeding programs.

"It is essential we help families struggling with food insecurity," said Gilfedder. "We knew this would be the area where we could make the most significant impact for our community."

In 2019, Kitsap Credit Union donated $52,000 to local organizations. This year's amount was significantly higher at $130,000, and it wasn't revealed until the day of the event, thereby surprising each of the recipients.

Recipients were greeted with a musical entrance as they pulled into the drive thru event, where each organization was presented with a larger-than-life-size check along with a real check. Following a quick photo, and Kitsap Credit Union's gratitude for each organization's tireless work throughout the year, each recipient dashed off with the cash.

Food Bank recipients included: Northwest Harvest, Graham South Hill Food Bank, Puyallup Food Bank, Port Townsend Food Bank, Tri Area Food Bank, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Central Kitsap Food Bank, Bremerton Food Line, North Kitsap Fishline, ShareNet, South Kitsap Helpline, North Mason Food Bank, Greater Gig Harbor Foundation, and Gig Harbor Peninsula Fish.

Backpack Program recipients included: Food Backpack 4 kids, Coalition of Churches, Backpacks for Kids of Port Orchard, ShareNet, North Kitsap Fishline, Bremerton Backpack Brigade, Central Kitsap Food Backpack 4 Kids, Chimacum Backpacks for Kids, Kiwanis Backpack Program, United Way of Pierce County, and Parkway Community Services.

